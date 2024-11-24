Yapton teams in triple victory

Yapton 3rd 3, Ashington Cougars 1 West Sx Lge, Div 3C

All three Yapton teams were victorious and it was the third team in Division 3 Central that were given the stiffest test.

The first half was goal-less and Cougars took an early lead in the second period before Frankie Walsh and Josh Dean enabled Yapton to take over and Kieran Mills settled it six minutes from time.

The club's first team in Division 2 South won 11-0 at home to Bosham Reserves with James Ayling on target four times and Sam Beadle and Joey Aldridge twice each. The others came from Scott Hunter, Harry Wallys and James Shaw.

Finally, Yapton Reserves were 8-0 up at half-time away to Bracklesham Bay in Division 3 South, took their collective foot off the pedal for a while and eventually won 10-4.

Prolific scorer Frazer Beaumont hit four goals, Connor Jones three and Ed Manwill, Marcus Sanders and Paul Middleton one each.