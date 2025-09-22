Yapton undone by headed own goal

It finished Ashington Rovers Res 1, Yapton Res 0 in the West Sussex League Division 3 Cup first round.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An unfortunate headed own goal from Ethan Cague in the 75th minute sent Yapton out.

Yapton certainly had their chances in a close-fought match and Luke Churchill's deft chip over a defender followed by a fierce volley that was tipped over the bar was probably the nearest they went to scoring.

Paulo Viera went close with two headers for the visitors and Josh Dean had a powerful effort well saved by the home goalkeeper. Dean's brother Jake was outstanding in goal with several fine saves.