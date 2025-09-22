Yapton undone by headed own goal
It finished Ashington Rovers Res 1, Yapton Res 0 in the West Sussex League Division 3 Cup first round.
An unfortunate headed own goal from Ethan Cague in the 75th minute sent Yapton out.
Yapton certainly had their chances in a close-fought match and Luke Churchill's deft chip over a defender followed by a fierce volley that was tipped over the bar was probably the nearest they went to scoring.
Paulo Viera went close with two headers for the visitors and Josh Dean had a powerful effort well saved by the home goalkeeper. Dean's brother Jake was outstanding in goal with several fine saves.