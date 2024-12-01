Yapton victory a family affair

By Anthony Mustard
Contributor
Published 1st Dec 2024, 17:42 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 09:24 BST

Optimus 0, Yapton 1 West Sussex Lge, Div 2S

After brothers Tom and James Ayling combined to open the scoring, Yapton wasted many opportunities to wrap the game up and were thankful to get their victory.

It was in the 22nd minute that Tom Ayling created the opening for his brother to score and the margin of victory should have been much greater as Optimus offered little.

Midfielder Harry Wollers was Yapton's man of the match.

In Division 3S Yapton Reserves, a week after winning 10-4 away to Brackleham Bay, played the return fixture and this time overwhelmed them 8-1.

It was 4-1 at the interval and the goals came from Marcus Sanders (3), James Curry (2), Ed Manvill, Josh Dean and Connor Jones.

