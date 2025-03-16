Yapton's late show leads to excellent win

By Anthony Mustard
Contributor
Published 16th Mar 2025, 20:31 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 08:32 BST
Yapton 3, Milland 1 West Sussex Lge, Div 2S

Yapton trailed at half-time, then went up through the gears for an excellent victory

The first half was scrappy and Milland did well to snatch the lead in the 20th minute. After the break Yapton took over.

On the hour Sam Beadle made the opening for James Ayling to slide the equaliser into the bottom corner.

In he 77th minute Ayling returned the compliment by setting up Beadle for a spectacular half-volley into the top corner and six minutes later, Joey Aldridge's cutback enabled Ayling's brother Tom to make it safe.

James Ayling was Yapton's outstanding player.

