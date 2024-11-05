Yetton Competition for Arun Ladies

Arun ladies played the Isle of Wight in the first round of the Yetton national competition. Two rinks played at Arun and 2 away.

The Arun home team got off to a flying start and at 15 ends were winning by 16 shots. The IoW shortened the length of the jack and gradually made a comeback.

Unfortunately one of the Arun away rinks were having difficulties and although Arun won on 3 rinks they lost by 3 shots overall and the final score was Arun 72 – IoW 75.

Arun played Adur in the national over 60 competition. Unfortunately they lost on both rinks with an overall score of Arun 31- Adur 42.

Arun travelled to East Sussex to play in a friendly match against Wealden. Arun won on 2 rinks, lost on one and drew on one. Arun won overall 65-53.