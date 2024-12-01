YM all out at The Oval

Eastbourne United 2-0 Horsham YMCA

With only four points separating the two teams, this match was always going to be a tight affair. The picturesque ground of The Oval was the scene and a decent crowd of more than 300 attended.

The frosty day didn’t stop the action on the coast and it didn’t take long to thaw. The young Worthing FC loanee Will Tillman, started in goal for YM and began the game really well. YM had an attacking line-up with the skilful Connor Collcutt, experienced Michael Wood and former National League player, Elliott Romain up front.

Eastbourne United, who are unbeaten on their new 3G pitch took charge in the first few moments, with Sonny Walsh letting the YM defenders know they were in for a tough afternoon.

The Oval 3G

Alfie Headland who made his 200 appearance for United was in fine form and was able to marshal the back line with dealing with YM’s attack. Collcutt was giving the left back a run for his money and Wood spurned a few half chances but YM were giving as good as they got.

United built up some steam before half time and created some dangerous situations for Horsham YMCA. Neathey and co were coping well until Gary Ingram got his chance and the scored on the 43rd minute. The young striker who made it through the youth ranks, proved he can do it for the senior team and is definitely one to watch. 1-0 to United at half time.

After the management input by Dean Carden, Horsham YMCA came out for the second half, they were faster to the ball and more effective with penetrating down the wings. More chances were created and Henderson and Jardim were able to get forward to support the attacking players. Mitch Clark was his usual energetic presence and showed why he’s highly regarded.

Unfortunately for the away team, they were unable to put the ball in the back of the net and paid the price on 66 minutes. Max Thompson, the former Chelsea youth player who has a terrific goal scoring record made it 2-0 with a great finish and an uphill battle for YM.

Horsham YMCA made some changes to try and spark a comeback but it wasn’t to be, and at times it was like wading through sand. There were a few contentious decisions from the officials and at one stage the referee, Brendan Bradley decided to send off the away team’s manager, Corden.

A fan shouted out from behind the barrier and even admitted it but the referee wouldn’t change his mind. If it wasn’t so ridiculous it would be funny.

The game ended 2-0 to Eastbourne United, and they now sit 11th in the league and YM are 14th. A disappointing day at the seaside for Horsham YMCA, but we all learn from difficult situations, and YM will get stronger.

“I have not failed. I've just found 10,000 ways that won't work.” —Thomas Edison.

United’s Assistant manager, Shaun Loft said after the match: “It was a great win, the boys played well. They took a lot from training in the week and delivered two knockout blows.”

Super striker, Sonny Walsh was voted as the MotM.

Next up for Eastbourne United is a home match against Petersfield Town and Horsham YMCA will be playing Newhaven at the Herbert Direct Stadium.