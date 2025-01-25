Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

AFC Varndeanians started the day two places above Horsham YMCA in the SCFL premier division – but YM ran out 4-0 winners when they visited them.

The pitch at the Withdean Stadium passed an inspection after a Storm Eowyn downpour and the match was lively. YM do not have a good record on the road and have lost 11 away games this season.

New signing Rodney Dos Santos, formerly of Egham Town, started and showed why boss Liam Giles signed him. YM had plenty of opportunities in the first half and should have gone ahead.

Ezra Roeg was industrial up front for the home team but couldn’t put away any of his half chances. The former Newhaven striker’s effort was there for all to see. But AFC Varndeanians were not at the races and in the second half YM made them pay.

YMCA celebrate against Varndeanians - picture by Beth Chapman

Just eight minutes into the second half Sam Henderson scored a fortunate but deserved goal after his cross-shot ended up in the corner of the net.

YM dominated the second period but had to wait until the 88th minute for substitute Luke Bejashivili powered through a challenge and rifled his shot past Sonni Nealgrove.

The third goal came just three minutes later from another substitute Charlie Martin. Alfie Jones hit a long pass upfield and the pacy Martin won the race to the ball and buried it.

With the referee looking at his watch YM got their fourth. Veteran midfielder Ashley Dugdale laid off a cultured pass to Charlie Martin who again found the target past a stricken Nealgrove.

YMCA-Varndeanians action

Alieu Secka had a great game in goal for YM. He kept a clean sheet and commanded his area well. The substitutes came at the right time and goes to show how important the whole squad is.

YM boss Giles was delighted after the game and said on X: “We’re in transition and still have a massive job on our hands. However, today the buy-in was superb and we were clinical, a first away win for the club since August. We move on with tougher tests ahead."

YM visit high-flying neighbours Roffey on Saturday in what should be a fantastic match.