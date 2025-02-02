YM take the spoils in derby

Horsham YMCA took the SCFL premier derby honours with a 2-1 win over Roffey.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was a derby both teams had looked forward to and with some players changing allegiances recently it made it all the tastier. Due to the winter weather and to avoid another postponement, the Roffey ‘home’ match was transferred to the new 4G pitch at Three Bridges.

YM had won a much-needed away game last week with an impressive 4-0 hammering of AFC Vardeanians. Roffey also did well with a 1-0 away victory against Peacehaven and Telscombe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first half consisted of a lot of promise without any reward. There was plenty going on with last week’s matchwinner Gibbs getting forward for the Boars and Fernandes and Tolfrey causing the YM defence a few problems.

YMCA’s Dos Santos - picture by Beth Chapman

YM had their moments with Rodney Dos Santos and Asafu keeping busy, trying to get through Roffey’s wall. There weren’t any clear-cut opportunities for either team in the first half.

YM came out in the second half after some great tactical and motivational words by boss Liam Giles. It only took four minutes for them to go one up.

YM attacked down the wing with Dos Santos, he found space and put a dangerous cross in to the box. It created chaos and a defensive scramble which led to an own goal by a defender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roffey tried their best to get back into the game but YM’s midfield was exceptional. The middle of the park was a battlefield and Roffey just didn’t seem to click.

In the 75th minute, after a decent amount of pressure, YM doubled their lead. Sam Ayolie got the ball out wide and played the ball across the area. It was too tempting for the keeper, Watson-Price who missed the ball. It fell to YM’s striker Kiarn Asafu who smashed the ball into the back of the net.

The away team went crazy celebrating the second goal and knew the game was theirs to lose. The crowd of 160 were loving the entertainment.

With just moments left, Roffey attacked in the YM box and the referee gave a controversial penalty. The protests fell on deaf ears and Dan Pearce was given the responsibility to take it and he struck the ball home with confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

YM were delighted with their win and boss Giles said: “We worked on a game plan all week, and I’ve been to watch them (Roffey). At 2-0 up we should have put the game to bed, that was never a penalty.

"We changed things, we rotated because they are a good team. We are not here to make up the numbers and we’re looking to finish the season strong."

The GWS MoM was Horsham YMCA midfielder, Ashley Dugdale. The veteran doesn’t let his team down and performed exceptionally well. He’s a great example to the younger players.

Roffey are away to Midhurst & Easebourne FC on Saturday when Horsham YMCA host Crowborough. Roffey remain second in the SCFL Premier Division, whilst YM are 13th.