Young Bosham rowing Gorillas come second in Great River Race after only one year’s experience!

Six 15 & 16 year olds from Bosham Sailing Club achieved a great second place for a junior team to row 21.6 miles up the River Thames in this year’s Great River Race, the waterborne equivalent to the London Marathon. Taking a very quick 3 hours 2 minutes, they just missed winning by 56 seconds - a major achievement as they only started rowing a year ago and this was their first row outside Chichester Harbour. Overall, they came 44th among over 300 boats competing.

Their name, the Gorillas, was given to them by their coach Peter Haining, Olympian and three times world rowing champion, for their power and focus. It is considered a very demanding race and not many juniors are strong enough to take it on.

The race started off in some miserable conditions, with it being choppy and grey for the first ten miles. It was rough going, but the Gorillas pushed through, overtaking many St Ayles skiffs and junior crews. From then on out, they blasted through, losing no pace and gaining momentum as they passed more and more boats. As they got further into the second half, they pushed past their boundaries and really gave it their all.

The team were sponsored by the Bosham Sailing Club Youth Fund, https://www.boshamsailingclub.com/cadets/bsc-youth-sailing-fund, which supports and encourages youngsters to enjoy the water, whether sailing or rowing. The Youth Fund also contributed to the purchase of their boat.

The Gorilla team comprised:

Matthew Board, aged16

Charlie Mealing, aged 16

Jack Gardner, aged 16

Olaf Storton, aged 15

Henry Mandiwall, aged 15

Benji Gardner, aged15

George Storton, cox and father of Olaf, who himself did the race aged 15, 25 years ago

Also competing from Bosham Sailing Club were the Bosham Rum Belles, a team comprising six women, who achieved a creditable time of 3h12m which put them 8th in the St Ayles race, and 9th in the Women’s 40+ category of 19 boats taking part. Team members included:

Jane Weller

Charlotte Vessey

Debbie Bell

Jane Mackenzie

Rebecca Mayhew

Rachel Hodgson