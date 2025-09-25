Young Bosham rowing Gorillas come second in Great River Race after only one year’s experience!
Their name, the Gorillas, was given to them by their coach Peter Haining, Olympian and three times world rowing champion, for their power and focus. It is considered a very demanding race and not many juniors are strong enough to take it on.
The race started off in some miserable conditions, with it being choppy and grey for the first ten miles. It was rough going, but the Gorillas pushed through, overtaking many St Ayles skiffs and junior crews. From then on out, they blasted through, losing no pace and gaining momentum as they passed more and more boats. As they got further into the second half, they pushed past their boundaries and really gave it their all.
The team were sponsored by the Bosham Sailing Club Youth Fund, https://www.boshamsailingclub.com/cadets/bsc-youth-sailing-fund, which supports and encourages youngsters to enjoy the water, whether sailing or rowing. The Youth Fund also contributed to the purchase of their boat.
The Gorilla team comprised:
- Matthew Board, aged16
- Charlie Mealing, aged 16
- Jack Gardner, aged 16
- Olaf Storton, aged 15
- Henry Mandiwall, aged 15
- Benji Gardner, aged15
- George Storton, cox and father of Olaf, who himself did the race aged 15, 25 years ago
Also competing from Bosham Sailing Club were the Bosham Rum Belles, a team comprising six women, who achieved a creditable time of 3h12m which put them 8th in the St Ayles race, and 9th in the Women’s 40+ category of 19 boats taking part. Team members included:
- Jane Weller
- Charlotte Vessey
- Debbie Bell
- Jane Mackenzie
- Rebecca Mayhew
- Rachel Hodgson