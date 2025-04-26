Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With third place in the Isthmian south east division in the bag and the home draw guaranteed in the play off semi-final, Burgess Hill Town shuffled the pack at Littlehampton in the final league game of the season.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Several players were rested as the Hillians used nine under-18s players while young stopper Alfie Mansell made his debut for the club.

The first chance fell early for the hosts as former Hillian Marcel Powell, one of five ex-Hill players in the Golds starting XI, hit an effort wide. At the other end Lewis Taylor, on maybe his last ever competitive appearance, took aim from 35 yards but it did not trouble the hosts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The returning Alex Brewer put the Hill ahead on 11 minutes as Ryan Worrall put a brilliant ball over the top from a quick free kick and Brewer volleyed it first time over the GK.

Burgess Hill Town in recent scoring form v Deal Town | Picture: Lynden Humphrey

Soon after Brewer got in again down the left but curled this one over the bar. At the other end Mansell made a great low save to deny Powell. Mansell made another good save from a corner to keep the Hill ahead.

Hillians had a chance to double the lead as the impressive Charlie Bonwick-Adams crossed for Brewer, who forced Binfield into a great save low down as the visitors went in at the break ahead.

Hill made four changes at the break and there were early chances at both ends as Brewer curled one at the GK before a Littlehampton man headed wide when he should have scored.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tijan Sparks equalised for the hosts on 54 minutes and player manager George Gaskin made it 2-1 14 minutes later as a cross from the right was headed home.

Hill had a few chances as the young side fought brilliantly throughout but Scott Faber headed home a corner to seal the win for the hosts.

Hill: Alfie Mansell, Charlie Bonwick-Adams (Bobby Price 46), Reggie Ward (Henry Yorke-Johnson 46), Lewis Taylor, Ryan Worrall (Brannon O'Neill 46), Samuel Forbes-Parker, Stefan Vukoje (Jake King 46), Harry Lawson (Dylan Hurst 55), Alex Brewer, Noah Hoffman, Joe Overy.