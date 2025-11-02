Young players serve up smiles at Worthing schools' table tennis festival
This year the festival grew by 42% with well over 100 young people trying table tennis.
The festival saw school teams compete over a series of skill-based activity stations, testing their hand eye coordination, focus, accuracy and balance. Each station saw pupils earning points for their school, with the aim of being the winning school.
Matt Porter, head coach at WTTC, said: “The growth of this event just shows the love for table tennis is out there and how much everyone enjoys playing, This event is so important for young people to try table tennis and see how much fun it is and how they can get involved at Worthing Table Tennis Club."
Each child was given a participation certificate and details of the club’s junior sessions.
The festival couldn’t have happened without the support of the Worthing Schools Sports Association, Bohunt School, the sports leaders at Bohunt, who volunteered after school at the event, and Worthing Table Tennis Club volunteers, including 11-year-old Nathaniel.
This year's winning school was Broadwater Primary and the trophy was presented by Mr Collins, head teacher at Bohunt School, Worthing
For more information about Worthing TTC’s school programme or club sessions, please look on Facebook or their website www.worthingttc.com – or call Matt on 07411 018856