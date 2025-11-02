Young players serve up smiles at Worthing schools' table tennis festival

By Community sport reporter
Contributor
Published 2nd Nov 2025, 19:57 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2025, 10:39 GMT
Broadwater Primary School with Bohunt head Mr Collins and Head Coach Matt Porterplaceholder image
Broadwater Primary School with Bohunt head Mr Collins and Head Coach Matt Porter
The second Worthing Table Tennis Club Primary School Festival took place at Bohunt school.

This year the festival grew by 42% with well over 100 young people trying table tennis.

Most Popular

The festival saw school teams compete over a series of skill-based activity stations, testing their hand eye coordination, focus, accuracy and balance. Each station saw pupils earning points for their school, with the aim of being the winning school.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Matt Porter, head coach at WTTC, said: “The growth of this event just shows the love for table tennis is out there and how much everyone enjoys playing, This event is so important for young people to try table tennis and see how much fun it is and how they can get involved at Worthing Table Tennis Club."

The winning school teamplaceholder image
The winning school team

Each child was given a participation certificate and details of the club’s junior sessions.

The festival couldn’t have happened without the support of the Worthing Schools Sports Association, Bohunt School, the sports leaders at Bohunt, who volunteered after school at the event, and Worthing Table Tennis Club volunteers, including 11-year-old Nathaniel.

This year's winning school was Broadwater Primary and the trophy was presented by Mr Collins, head teacher at Bohunt School, Worthing

For more information about Worthing TTC’s school programme or club sessions, please look on Facebook or their website www.worthingttc.com – or call Matt on 07411 018856

Related topics:Matt PorterFacebook
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice