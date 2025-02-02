Youngsters help Worthing Pavilion to bowls victory against Maltravers

Worthing Pavilion's mixed friendly against a team from Maltravers was a close encounter that ended with the hosts winning by 10 shots on aggregate.

Pavilion took the honours in four of the five games of triples, with top rink going to Linda Carter, Alan Crowter and skip Ken Chapman. They turned the tables on their opponents after trailing 10-4 halfway through the 18 ends.

Chapman's trio scored a five on the 10th to cut the deficit and followed that with a four, a two and four singles, while Maltravers managed only a single in response. A two on the final end for the visitors made the result 19-13 to Pavilion.

Sue Gubbins, Rebecca Steggell and skip Arthur White took the lead three times, lost it three times and found themselves trailing by one shot going to the last. A perfectly timed four gave them the edge 18-15 in a game where the ends were shared nine each.

Pat Edmonds, Alex Meadows and skip Richard Krupa took only eight of the ends but a five on the eighth proved important. That gave them a two-shot advantage and, although Maltravers regained the lead on the 15th end, a pair of twos over the final three ends helped Pavilion to a 17-15 success.

Rebecca Hartry, John Bartholomew and skip Dennis Dixon were involved in a topsy-turvy game in which they trailed by one shot with three to play. A three on the 16th put them ahead for the fourth time, with a single on the last securing a 14-12 win.

Di Bartholomew, Mick Steggell and skip David Berry lost four consecutive ends around the turn and trailed by eight shots with two to play. They responded with a two and a three, not quite enough to avoid a 17-14 defeat but important in helping Pavilion to an 82-72 aggregate victory.

Captain Krupa was particularly pleased with the contribution made by three of the club's youngest players, Rebecca Steggell, Alex Meadows and Rebecca Hartry, who all featured on winning rinks.

Pavilion's dedicated set of coaches, led by Julie Woods, is keen to recruit more schoolchildren and help them progress from friendly fixtures to league matches on the indoor and outdoor greens.