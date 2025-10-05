Zmuda Z’man for Roffey

Roffey 9-1 Reigate Priory Hawks

Roffey U17/18s continued their perfect start to the season with a convincing victory in bright and blustery conditions against Reigate Priory Hawks on Saturday morning.

Roffey won thanks to two goals each from Dawid Zmuda and Tom Rollingson one from and Ethan Douglas, Akil Ahmed, Rayyan Ahmed, Josh Nixon and Tyler Masters.

The initial stages were balanced. Roffey enjoyed more possession and whilst they created a few opportunities, they were unable to convert. Reigate were dangerous on the break, and centre backs Sam Shelley and Finn Taylor had to be on their toes, especially with the home side playing with the wind.

Roffey players, pretty in pink

Roffey made the breakthrough on the 15 minute mark. The ever dangerous right winger, Tom Rollingson created the first goal as he put a cross in for Ethan Douglas to convert. One quickly became two, with this time Rollingson being the goalscorer as he cut in from the right wing to hit the ball across the ‘keeper into the far corner.

Taylor almost scored a third, on a small pitch, he travelled just past the half way line and let rip with a shot that travelled low and hard, going just over the bar.

The third goal may have had a hint of fortune, but it came through some fantastic football. Sam Shelley intercepted a Hawks attack and played the ball to goalkeeper Theo Botevyle and following some neat interplay between Shelley and Taylor, left back Will Anderson played the ball to Zmuda who found Akil Ahmed on the left wing with a sweet through ball. Akil charged towards the bye line and hit a cross cum shot which befuddled the keeper as it hit the back of the net.

Reigate then pulled one back. They capitalised on some confusion in the Roffey defence and scored a stunning long range goal.

Zmuda scored his first following a spell where Reigate couldn’t get the ball out of their own penalty area. He was lurking just outside the box when the ball reached him and he smashed the ball home. Rollingson then scored his second and Roffey’s fifth with a neat header. Tyler Masters had been working hard on the left wing, he played a cross into the six yard box, Douglas was about to get a head on it, but got a cal from Rollingson who was unmarked and nodded the ball into the net.

Half time. Reigate Priory Hawks 1-5 Roffey

The second half started in the same vein. Roffey made a few changes, including the introduction of the tricky Rayyan Ahmed into midfield. He netted his debut goal from a Douglas corner. He was stationed at the edge of the penalty area, he gathered a loose ball and with a foot like a traction engine, struck it past the hapless keeper.

The seventh came from Josh Nixon, a boy who only seems to score world class goals. He received the ball from Zmuda, and with no alternative options curled a shot from distance into the keeper’s to left corner.

The final goal was from Masters. James Dodd had been introduced on the right side of midfield and showed great industry to reach Masters who converted.

Manager Ricardo Moratalla said “that was another convincing performance from the boys. They played good football, worked hard and supported each other. We are continuing to develop as a team and there is lots more hard work required as we continue. Next week we play another team who are unbeaten this season, so that will be a real test.”

Howden Insurance Player of the Match. Dawid Zmuda