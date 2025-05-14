10 Wellness Experiences to Recharge This Mental Health Awareness Week
From smashing plates in a Rage Room to cuddling puppies in Pooch Therapy, these experiences are designed to support emotional wellbeing in real, tangible ways.
There’s also Horse Meditation in the Lake District, where calm and connection come together with the help of intuitive horses. Prefer nature?
Try Forest Bathing in Brighton or dive into cold-water bliss with Wild Water Swimming in Northumberland.
Each activity is carefully chosen for its mental health benefits—whether that’s reducing anxiety, releasing stress, or simply offering a feel-good escape from everyday noise.
How experience days can help support your mental health:
- Boosts mood – Fun, laughter and new experiences stimulate feel-good chemicals like dopamine and serotonin.
- Reduces stress – Many experiences promote mindfulness, physical activity or nature immersion, all proven stress-relievers.
- Builds confidence – Trying something new can increase self-esteem and give a sense of achievement.
- Supports self-care – Taking time out for yourself sends a strong message: your wellbeing matters.
- Releases tension – Physical experiences like axe throwing or rage rooms offer safe, cathartic release.
- Creates memories – Positive memories serve as emotional anchors during tougher times.
Matt Jones from WonderDays said:
“Wellness isn’t one-size-fits-all. We wanted to offer experiences that bring joy, connection and calm—sometimes in wonderfully unhinged ways.”
Prices start from just £23, with experiences available across the UK.
For more information, please visit: https://www.wonderdays.co.uk/blog/10-wellness-experiences-to-recharge-this-mental-health-awareness-week