Back British Holidays urges Brighton to reconsider Tourist Tax amid fears for local tourism

By Back British Holidays
Contributor
Published 7th Apr 2025, 10:16 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 10:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Back British Holidays is calling on Brighton and Hove City Council to reconsider its proposed tourist tax, warning that such a move could significantly harm the city's tourism sector and local economy.

Back British Holidays warns that introducing additional charges could have unintended consequences.

According to consultation data, 21% of potential holidaymakers would cancel overnight trips if a tourist tax were introduced, with another 21% planning to spend less during their visit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Daniel Atwood, spokesperson for Back British Holidays, said:

Back British HolidaysBack British Holidays
Back British Holidays

“Tourist taxes might seem like a small extra charge – but they could have a big impact.

“Local economies depend on visitor spending, and these taxes risk pushing tourists away or reducing how much they spend.

“It’s the wrong move at the wrong time.”

The campaign also highlighted the potential negative impact of such a tax on the broader tourism sector, already forecasted to experience a 32% decline in domestic holidays and a £23.2 billion loss in revenue across the UK by 2025.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Back British HolidaysBack British Holidays
Back British Holidays

Back British Holidays is urging the council to explore alternative ways to support the local economy and promote sustainable tourism, rather than relying on additional taxes. The group has also launched a petition to prevent the spread of tourist tax proposals nationwide.

For more information, visit: www.backbritishholidays.co.uk

Related topics:Brighton
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice