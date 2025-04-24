Beach hut bookings soar 79% as Brits soak up the spring sunshine

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex beach huts are booming in popularity and the welcome April sunshine has seen UK bookings rise by 79% over the same period last year. A leading holiday expert says Brits have gone huts nuts as beach huts become the latest spring holiday trend.

Whisper it ever so quietly but, this spring, Sussex has seen unusually long spells of sunshine and dry weather. England enjoyed its sunniest March since records began in 1910, with 59% more sunshine than average, and much of April has been equally bright. Things are also looking good for the next Bank Holiday, with temperatures of around 22 degrees forecast for early May.

That’s undoubtedly one of the reasons why The Great British Beach Hut has seen a surge in popularity this spring, with bookings up by a whopping 79% over the same period last year, according to the specialist booking service BeachHuts.com.

However, a leading holiday expert says the unusually fine weather is not the only reason beach huts are continuing to boom in popularity. BeachHuts.com’s travel and holiday expert Lily Smith says it’s not just the lack of traditional March winds and April showers that’s responsible for the trend.

Huts soaking up the early spring sun. Beach hut bookings have risen by 79% over the same period last year.

Lily says, ‘UK beach hut bookings were 20% over average all winter (yes, there are hardy souls who actually enjoy a stormy seafront). This surge in popularity means that huts have soared in value by 100.5% in some coastal areas over the past few years and now cost around £123,000 on average. Sussex is one of the most popular locations for beach hut holidays, with huts to rent from Brighton and Hastings to Bognor, Littlehampton, Woking and the Witterings.

‘Many people believed the explosion of overseas package holidays in the 1970s would spell a sad, lingering end for the traditional British beach hut. However, like flairs, corduroy trousers and big collars, beach huts are making a comeback. They are perfect for staycationers, holidaymakers on a budget and spring visitors wanting a cosy base.

‘Dog owners and younger people, in particular, are discovering the unexpected delights of a spring beach hut holiday. The sun might be a bit weak for anyone after a tan (which we should point out is no longer considered healthy!) but there is nothing better than a gentle beach walk followed by a refreshing cuppa or something stronger, together with a few board games.

‘As many staycationers have discovered, there’s a lot to be said for visiting the seaside in spring. The beaches are still relatively empty even though the sea often looks stunningly blue and inviting. Having your own hut also gives you a secure base for your things while your dog takes you for a walk or you head out in search of fish and chips or a seaside pub.

‘Believe it or not, 60% of outdoor swimmers continue to enjoy sea swimming throughout the year, with many less-hardy souls joining them on the warmer spring days.

‘Huts allow beachgoers to stay on the front yet change in privacy, store their stuff, eat sandwiches minus the sand, chill a few cheeky Pinots and relax with a paperback or their Switch.

‘This spring has already seen a notable amount of international travel disruption including problems at Heathrow and with Channel Tunnel services. No wonder more Brits are deciding to ditch the travel queues. Relaxing by the sea, flying a kite and occasionally sheltering in cosy comfort from the traditional British rain is actually the real holiday many families are craving.

‘Particularly popular on a mild spring day are beach hut picnics, complete with balloons and cushions to match the colour of the hut. It’s one of the new beach hut experiences trending with kids and young adults alike.

‘One of the advantages of hiring a hut slightly out of season is that they are even better value when compared to high summer. For example, Forty Winks, Pakefield Beach in Lowestoft is perfect for a holiday escape, with or without the kids! A short, grassy dune separates it from the unspoilt sand and pebble beach. The hut offers everything that is needed, including dining space for up to six people. A camping stove and a grill allow visitors to drum up bacon and egg butties in a flash. Tea, coffee, hot chocolate, sugar and milk are provided and there is plenty of cutlery, bowls, plates, mugs and glasses. Forty Winks is available for £25 for the day next Bank Holiday, 5 May.

‘Heading further south – just in case that classic old railway poster was right and the sun really does come soonest in the south – 98 Middle Chine, Bournemouth is a very well-appointed hut for up to four people. It comes complete with chairs, parasol, two tables, a gas hob, a kettle and various pots and pans. There’s also a good selection of mugs and beach-safe glasses, plates and bowls. If catering sounds a drag, it’s also conveniently situated close to three restaurants, takeaway facilities and a kiosk. It’s available this next Bank Holiday for just £55 a day.

‘For more information about the huge range of beach hut locations available across Sussex this spring, see https://www.beachhuts.com/county/west-sussex/home/