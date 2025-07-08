Budget-friendly summer adventures start with Stagecoach
With fares capped at just £3 per journey in Sussex and incredible value options like Dayriders and Group tickets available, customers can enjoy unforgettable days out without stretching the family budget.
Stagecoach’s scenic family-friendly bus routes offer affordable travel that doesn’t compromise on experience. Enjoy open-top rides, historical sightseeing, and seaside escapes – all for less than a round of ice creams!
Top-value UK adventures include:
- Coastliner adventures between Brighton and Portsmouth
- Eastbourne’s iconic Dotto Train
- An enhance Worthing bus network – great for a day at the seaside
- Explore historic Hastings by bus and step into centuries of coastal history
With audio commentary on select services and easy-to-use journey planning tools via the app, Stagecoach makes budget-friendly travel simple, sustainable and seriously fun.
Joel Mitchell, Managing Director at Stagecoach South East, said:
“We know how precious family time is, especially during the summer. And we know how important it is for families to make the most of their holidays without spending a fortune.”
Marc Reddy, Managing Director at Stagecoach South, said added:
“That’s why we’ve worked hard to ensure our services are affordable, accessible and ready for adventure. Whether it’s a seaside escape or a countryside exploration, our services are designed to help families make memories together—comfortably, affordably, and sustainably.”
Plan your summer adventure today at www.stagecoachbus.com