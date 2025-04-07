Butlin's biggest ever soft play now open at Bognor Regis

Open in time for the Easter Half Term, the four storey, 3,000 square feet Soft Play centre at Bognor Regis is included in the price of a family break and day passes.

With double the capacity of the previous Soft Play, up to 200 lively kids can climb, bounce and play in the huge interactive and sensory space, while adults enjoy a new 100-person seating area and refreshments.

The incredible eight-metre-high Soft Play is split into three distinctively designed spaces for babies, toddlers, and juniors - all themed around the colourful characters of the popular Butlin’s Skyline Gang.

Each member has a devoted section, jam-packed with slides, climbing challenges, log ramps, cargo nets and more, plus a spacious multi-sensory area for babies.

The West Sussex resort has another new opening alongside its biggest ever Soft Play centre. The resort also opened a brand-new Puppet Theatre space this week, showcasing magical, family-friendly string puppet shows. Puppet Castle shows are free for families on Butlin’s breaks and day visits, with exciting brand-new shows for 2025, including Under The Sea, Jingle in the Jungle and Christmouse.

This £1.8 million investment follows new openings across the resort in recent years, including the £15 million indoor activity centre PLAYXPERIENCE, which opened in October 2024. Home to nine immersive gaming experiences, the state-of-the-art attraction opened shortly after the popular food destination Skyline Eats and the Beachcomber Inn playground in 2023.

Alongside the exciting new openings for Easter Half Term, these breaks will be headlined by The Masked Singer Live, returning with a brand-new show for 2025 with a new character making their debut.

Piranha will join the epic live show, alongside iconic characters Sausage, Rubbish and Butlin’s very own Rockstar, plus many more. The show features brand-new songs, routines and mystery celebrities to unmask, all hosted by BAFTA award-winning presenter Mark Rhodes.

The Masked Singer Live joins an incredible line up of Butlin’s own West End-quality productions and shows. There are incredible new shows in 2025, with the all-year-round pantomime Snow White and her Magnificent Friends and the showstopping Iconic, celebrating the iconic performances of international megastars, from Taylor Swift to ABBA.

Last minute Easter Half Term breaks start from £129 (£33 pp). This price is based on four sharing a two-bedroom Comfort Room for four nights on 21 April, and includes all live shows and headline acts, free flow access to Splash Waterworld pools, unlimited fairground rides, the new Skyline Gang Soft Play and playgrounds.

Matt Rake, Resort Director at Butlin’s Bognor Regis resort, said: “With our Easter breaks in full swing, we’re delighted to have opened our brand-new Soft Play and Puppet Theatre space this week. With both included in the price, they have always been popular with our guests. These incredible new spaces are full of personality, just like the Skyline Gang and their performances which are always a standout part of family’s breaks.

“There’s so much to enjoy at the Bognor Regis resort in 2025, with all the new openings and brand-new entertainment. Guests staying at Bulin’s will have the very best holiday experience, with this year set to be our most entertaining year yet.”

1 . Contributed Butlin's Skyline Gang Soft Play Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Butlin's Puppet Castle Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Butlin's Skyline Gang Soft Play Photo: Submitted