A campaign group has told people to 'spare a thought for those on the ground' as London Gatwick airport prepares for its busiest period since 2019.

The busiest day for passengers traveling through Gatwick is expected to be on Sunday, August 11. The busiest day for flights, both arrivals and departures, is expected to be on Sunday, September 1 with 905 air traffic movements.

But as Gatwick prepares for this period, CAGNE (Communities Against Gatwick Noise Emissions) have put out a statement which asks ‘you to spare a thought for the far-reaching impact this number of planes above homes plus flyers and workers on the roads has on those that live in a 30 mile radius to the airport’.

A CAGNE spokespersons said: “The number one impact is the terrible increase in aircraft noise from early mornings, especially at the weekends as Gatwick is a leisure airport with weekly package flights. To the non-stop night noise as residents face the dilemma of opening a window for ventilation and suffer sleep deprivation due to the never-ending noise at night,” voicing the issues faced by residents of Sussex, Surrey and Kent.”

London Gatwick is prepared to welcome passengers this summer in what will be the busiest season since 2019 | Picture: Steve Robards

A London Gatwick spokesperson said: “We recognise noise related to the airport is an issue for some. Our Northern Runway plans include a legally binding noise envelope that places limits and controls on aircraft noise generated as a result of the Northern Runway Project.”

CAGNE added: “Gatwick this week announced at the statutory body meeting (GATCOM) that between midnight and 4am 80% of their arriving planes land; total allowed during the summer season being 11,200 plus dispensations (added allowance by government).

“With very little public transport at this time of night we can only expect flyers to journey to and from the airport by private vehicles.”

The statement continued: “Gatwick also advise drivers to book Gatwick Airport parking in advance’ in the press release issued (18.7.24*) but spare a thought for the congestion, noise, light pollution (at night) residents will face as well as the inevitable decline in air quality.

“What’s happened to Gatwick advising passengers to use public transport? Much has been made of sustainable transport for flyers and workers with their new runway plans, but it would seem this is not mentioned in the PR boasting of how busy the airport will be this weekend.”

“The fact is there is only one main road accessing Gatwick, the dangerous smart road M23, which is probably why so many taxis and private vehicles race along the residential roads and country lanes to access the airport. “

“One person’s pleasure is another person’s misery but also a major contributor to global warming when it comes to carbon released by flying.”

On roads, a London Gatwick spokesperson said: “As part of our plans, we are working with relevant highway authorities to redesign and improve local roads around the airport to mitigate the impact of airport traffic on local road users. Detailed modelling shows these proposed improvements – developed alongside the highways authorities - would reduce congestion and improve journey times for all traffic compared to the future situation without the Project.

“Gatwick is working towards it’s objective for 60% of passengers and staff to travel to the airport using public transport and zero and ultra-low emission methods by 2030.”

And on the environment, a London Gatwick spokesperson said: “We have accelerated our plans by already committing to investing £250 million to reach net zero for emissions under the airport’s direct control (Scope 1 and 2) by 2030 - 10 years ahead of our previous target. We are also working with government and our partners to reduce emissions across the aviation industry by 2050.

“The government is committed to working with airlines to ensure they meet a trajectory of reducing carbon emissions to get to net zero (2050) through measures including airspace modernisation, Sustainable Aviation Fuel, electric, hydrogen and hybrid aircraft, and setting carbon budgets for airlines.”