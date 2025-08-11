Drivers warned of stricter motoring laws abroad

Sussex motorists heading to Europe this summer are being urged to brush up on local motoring laws – or risk steep fines, licence points and even jail time.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spain is slashing its drink drive limit, whilst France is still issuing thousands of fines to UK homes post-Brexit.

With Spain and France once again topping the list of favourite foreign destinations for British holidaymakers, a leading breathalyser firm is warning that many UK drivers may be caught out by far tougher legal limits – and far stricter enforcement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spain is set to reduce its drink drive limit this year to just 20mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood (0.20‰ BAC) – one quarter of the English and Welsh limit of 0.80‰ – meaning even a single drink could tip drivers over the line. The change will bring Spain in line with countries like Sweden, Poland and Norway.

Drink drive limit is much lower across Europe

“In Spain, if you’re even slightly over the limit, you could be fined €1,000 or more,” said Hunter Abbott, Managing Director of AlcoSense Laboratories. “The safest approach is to avoid alcohol entirely before driving – and if in any doubt, use a personal breathalyser to check you're safe to drive, especially the morning after drinking.”

The warning comes as a Freedom of Information Request by AlcoSense reveals that Spanish authorities have submitted more than 37,000 requests to the UK’s DVLA since March 2023 to access British driver details – including 7,000 already this year.

The requests are part of a bilateral agreement allowing Spain to pursue UK motorists for offences like speeding, red light violations and drink driving - even once they’ve returned home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, French authorities have continued to send tens of thousands of motoring fines to UK homes, despite no formal post-Brexit data-sharing agreement. A French government report revealed that 62,780 fines were issued to UK-registered vehicles in 2023, up from 59,836 the previous year – even though the UK is no longer listed as a data-sharing ‘partner’.

French police 20 times more likely to breathalyse you

How this is happening remains unclear, but enforcement is ramping up. France has dramatically stepped-up roadside testing after a rise in fatal accidents linked to alcohol or drugs. French police are 20 times more likely to breathalyse drivers than their UK counterparts. In 2021, French gendarmes tested 109 drivers per 1,000 people, compared to just 5 per 1,000 in Britain. In Spain the figure was 96 per 1,000.

The drink drive limit is lower in all European countries compared with England and Wales. France, Germany, Italy and Portugal all impose a limit of 0.50‰ and novice drivers often face an even stricter threshold of 0.20‰

“The penalties abroad can be severe. In France, if you're over the English limit of 80mg, you could face a €4,500 fine and up to two years in prison,” warns Abbott. “Many drivers don’t realise that alcohol can stay in the system for hours after drinking – four large glasses of wine can take up to 14 hours to fully clear.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abbott recommends motorists pack a twin-pack of certified single-use breathalysers when heading across the Channel to remove uncertainty. In France, it’s still advised (though no longer legally required) to carry a certified breathalyser in your vehicle.

“Whether you’re hiring a car abroad or driving your own, you’re subject to the local laws,” he adds.

“Random breath testing is carried out in all European countries except Germany, whereas in the UK you can only be tested if you’ve committed a traffic offence, been involved in an accident or Police have reason to suspect you’ve been drinking.

“This makes it far more likely that you’ll be stopped abroad”.