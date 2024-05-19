East Sussex and Surrey among the UK’s best counties for campervan staycations, according to new research
The team at Moneybarn car finance have found the best spots in the UK for campervan adventures by analysing factors such as the number of motor home parks, campervan rental listings, Google search trends for campervan hire, the number of local activities and so much more.
East Sussex ranked as the UK’s second-best county for a campervan adventure. It has 242 attractions per 100 square miles of its stunning coastline, rolling countryside and many historic sites.
It also has 6.5 motorhome parks per 100 square miles and 73 walking trails per 100 square miles alongside six different lakes.
Surrey’s high score as the third-best county for a campervan adventure is due to its many cycling trails, with 57.2 per 100 square miles, more than anywhere else.
It also has the second-highest number of walking trails, 140 per 100 square miles and the third-highest number of campervan listings, with 455 within 50 miles.
Kent is the best county for a campervan adventure this summer, with 4.5 motorhome campsites per 100 square miles. In fact, the demand for campervans in Kent has surged in the last 12 months, with 12,470 searches for ‘campervan hire Kent’.
There is lots for visitors to see and do, with 257 attractions per 100 square miles, as well as 56 beaches, including Margate, Whitstable, and Broadstairs.
Cornwall has the UK’s most motorhome parks for a summer staycation, with 203 in total, while the Isle of Wight has the most things to do on a campervan staycation – with 294 attractions per 100 square miles, including the Needles, Osborne House and 39 beaches.
You can view the research in full here: https://www.moneybarn.com/blog/latest-motor-news/recreational-vehicle-capitals/.
