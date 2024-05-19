East Sussex and Surrey among the UK’s best counties for campervan staycations, according to new research

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

East Sussex and Surrey are among the UK’s best counties for campervan staycations, according to new research.

The team at Moneybarn car finance have found the best spots in the UK for campervan adventures by analysing factors such as the number of motor home parks, campervan rental listings, Google search trends for campervan hire, the number of local activities and so much more.

East Sussex ranked as the UK’s second-best county for a campervan adventure. It has 242 attractions per 100 square miles of its stunning coastline, rolling countryside and many historic sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It also has 6.5 motorhome parks per 100 square miles and 73 walking trails per 100 square miles alongside six different lakes.

As the weather starts to get warmer, it's the perfect time to pack a weekend bag and explore the natural beauty of the UK in a campervan. Picture by Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Surrey’s high score as the third-best county for a campervan adventure is due to its many cycling trails, with 57.2 per 100 square miles, more than anywhere else.

It also has the second-highest number of walking trails, 140 per 100 square miles and the third-highest number of campervan listings, with 455 within 50 miles.

Kent is the best county for a campervan adventure this summer, with 4.5 motorhome campsites per 100 square miles. In fact, the demand for campervans in Kent has surged in the last 12 months, with 12,470 searches for ‘campervan hire Kent’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is lots for visitors to see and do, with 257 attractions per 100 square miles, as well as 56 beaches, including Margate, Whitstable, and Broadstairs.

Cornwall has the UK’s most motorhome parks for a summer staycation, with 203 in total, while the Isle of Wight has the most things to do on a campervan staycation – with 294 attractions per 100 square miles, including the Needles, Osborne House and 39 beaches.