East Sussex has been named the South East’s top holiday destination this summer.

Experts at Together Travel analysed data from the latest Visit Britain Domestic Sentiment Tracker, which revealed 24% of people who said they’d like to holiday in the region would stay in East Sussex.

Kent came second with 22%, and Hampshire and the Isle of Wight joint-third with 16%.

Oxfordshire ranked fifth with 13%, just ahead of West Sussex and Buckinghamshire in joint-sixth with 11%.

Looking towards the Palace Pier, beachgoers are seen enjoying the sun and the sea on the beach at Brighton, on the south coast of England on September 7, 2023. Picture by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Surrey, ‘don’t know/not sure’ and Berkshire rounded out the top 10.

On a region-by-region basis, the South East came seventh – with 8% saying they’d visit the region this summer.

The South West – which includes Bristol, Bath, Devon and Cornwall – topped the rankings with 21%, ahead of London with 14%.

Zak Ali, from Together Travel, who analysed the data, said: “The UK has so much to offer from rolling hills, to bustling forests, to picturesque beaches, to ancient castles and cities.

“So many people tie going on holiday with going abroad, and that shouldn’t be the case. Why hop on a plane for four hours when you can explore such beauty on your own doorstep?