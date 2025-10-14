Fur-tastic south eastern adventures: The best doggy days out by bus for East Sussex

Our furry friends are more than just pets – they’re loyal companions who brighten our every day. Scattered across East Sussex and Kent, there are endless parks, lampposts and squirrels for your dog to discover, sniff and chase – and thankfully, many of these pup friendly places can be travelled to by bus.

Joel Mitchell, Managing Director at Stagecoach South East, said: Taking your dog on the bus is an easy way to turn an ordinary outing into an adventure. You can skip the stress of parking, traffic jams and being forced to wind down windows, and enjoy a relaxing bus ride, where both you and your dog can soak up new sights, sounds and maybe even meet a few new furry friend or two.

But it’s also understandable if taking your dog on the bus may spark some worries – especially if you’ve never done it before.

That’s why Stagecoach South East has partnered with The Kennel Club, to uncover the top things to consider to make sure your dog is safe and comfortable when travelling by bus, and share some of the pup-ular places you can travel to with your trusted companion for a fun doggy venture day out.

When you board the bus, you want to make sure that your dog is as comfortable as you are, explains Charlotte McNamara, Head of Health and Breeder Development at The Kennel Club, as she shares her top tips for safe travels:

Make sure you’re aware of the rules around travelling with your dog on your chosen bus – such as the number of dogs you can travel with, and please remember your dogs can’t sit on the seats –remember to be mindful of other passengers who may not be as big of a fan of dogs. It’s crucial your dog is well-trained and socialised, and happy and comfortable in new environments. Please also be sure to respect the boundaries of passengers that may be less comfortable with dogs. Try and travel during quieter periods, and during cooler times, and make sure your dog has had time to go to the toilet and exercise beforehand, so they’ll settle and remain on the floor for the journey. Always keep your dog on a short lead close to you, and make sure you also have their collar and ID tag, as well as treats, toys, poo bags and a sealed water bottle with a bowl for when you reach your destination.”

Now that you have leash in hand and an endless supply of treats and poo bags, where can you go?

Top doggy days out in the South East

Seaside Café - Eastbourne The Curious Cat – Herne Bay The Crab Museum - Margate

“Travelling by bus is easy on your wallet and an eco-friendly way to travel - perfect for people and pups that want to explore beyond the usual dog park,” concludes Joel Mitchell.

Plan your route, and discover more accessible destinations throughout the South East, by visiting Stagecoach’s website.