Herstmonceux Castle Estate launches 35 new self catering apartment units

Herstmonceux Castle Estate, a historic and picturesque venue nestled within 300 acres of stunning countryside in East Sussex, is pleased to announce the launch of a new holiday apartments initiative, offering 35 self-catering holiday units. These AA 3-star apartments, available now for booking from April 2025 to September 2025, offer an idyllic retreat for guests in search of a blend of serenity, natural beauty, and rich historical charm. Those booking to stay in April 2025 will also receive complimentary access to the Castle, Gardens and Grounds.

The holiday apartment units are located within the Bader Hall building (formerly known as the West Building), originally constructed in the 1950s by the Admiralty. This iconic structure is positioned near the western boundary of the estate and just southwest of the Castle.

Each of the units will come with ensuite bathrooms and cooking facilities, providing the perfect base for self-catering stays. These new lettings will be available through leading holiday rental platforms including cottages.com, with bookings open now.

Guests will be able to enjoy the estate’s breathtaking surroundings, with beautiful views, extensive woodland walks, and well-maintained cycle tracks. The estate offers a serene escape from daily life, making it an ideal destination for couples, nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts.

“We’re delighted to be launching this exciting new initiative at Herstmonceux Castle Estate,” said Dean Pascall, Director of the Estate.

“The holiday apartments offer guests the chance to experience the beauty and history of the estate, all while enjoying the comfort and flexibility of self-catering accommodation. We are confident that this new offering will attract both those seeking a relaxing break and those eager to explore the many outdoor activities on offer.”

Herstmonceux Castle itself is currently undergoing conservation work which means that some of the Castle itself will not open to the public until these works are complete - currently scheduled for Autumn 2025. However a substantial part of the Castle will continue to be accessible and available for tours whilst the Estate itself is open.