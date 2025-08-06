I Love Meet and Greet, the UK’s leading airport valet parking operator, has today published a detailed Airport Valet Parking Etiquette Guide, offering practical advice and etiquette tips designed to help travellers make the most of meet and greet parking at Gatwick Airport.

As meet-and-greet services grow in popularity in the UK, I Love Meet and Greet is supporting travellers by outlining best practices at every stage of the journey:

Book in advance to guarantee your slot and secure competitive pricing. Advanced booking allows smooth staffing coordination and improved handover

I love meet and greet driver at Gatwick Airport

“This guide is tailored to help UK travellers feel confident when using valet parking, especially if it’s unfamiliar,” explains founder and Managing Director Sarah Anglim. “A little preparation and politeness go a long way to ensuring a seamless and courteous experience.”

Founded in 2012 by a team with over a century of combined experience in airport parking, I Love Meet and Greet has firmly established itself as a trusted partner for travellers seeking stress‑free parking services and is recommended by Which magazine.

Guide Access

The full Airport Valet Parking Etiquette Guide is available now on the I Love Meet and Greet website under News > Airport Valet Parking Etiquette Guide: How to Use Meet and Greet Parking in the UK. https://www.ilovemeetandgreet.co.uk/about-us/news/airport-valet-parking-etiquette-guide/