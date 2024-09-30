Jet2.com and Jet2holidays launch biggest ever Summer programme for 2026

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have put their biggest ever Summer programme on sale for 2026, with flights and holidays to 57 sun and leisure city destinations now available to book from across all 12 of the companies UK airports.

- 57 sun and city destinations, almost 450 routes, 22 new summer routes and 18.6 million seats on sale for Summer 26 from today!

- Earliest ever release of Summer programme comes in response to strong demand from holidaymakers wanting to book now

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

- Additional aircraft to come into operation at Bournemouth, East Midlands, Manchester and Newcastle International Airports for Summer 26, alongside additional new, more fuel-efficient Airbus A321neo aircraft at London Stansted and Glasgow Airports

The leading leisure airline and UK’s largest tour operator have responded to strong demand from UK holidaymakers wanting to book ahead, going on sale with their summer programme earlier than ever before.

As well as being the first airline and tour operator to go on sale for Summer 26, the summer sun and leisure cities programme offers more seats, routes and choice – with an expanded fleet of aircraft taking customers on their holidays, including more of the companies’ brand-new and more fuel-efficient fleet of Airbus A321neo aircraft, which are over 20% more fuel efficient than older aircraft, and have a lower noise footprint of 50%.

With flights and holidays to 57 sun and city destinations on sale for Summer 26 from across all 12 of the companies’ UK airports - Belfast International, Bournemouth, Birmingham, Bristol, Edinburgh, East Midlands, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, Liverpool John Lennon, London Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle International Airports, customers and independent travel agents can now go ahead and lock in some summer sun nice and early.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The expanded programme means 18.6 million seats have gone on sale (over 700,000 more seats than Summer 25), representing almost 450 routes, including 22 new summer routes and 14 exclusive routes for Summer 26. The programme will see the companies operate more than 1,700 departing weekly flights from their 12 UK airports.

The new summer routes from Jet2.com and Jet2holidays for Summer 26 are as follows:

· Five brand-new routes from Bournemouth Airport – Malaga, Dubrovnik, Kos, Reus and Verona

· Six brand-new routes from East Midlands Airport – Agadir, Costa de Almeria, Pula, Preveza, Halkidiki and Split

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Three brand-new routes from Edinburgh Airport – Kefalonia, Girona and Kalamata

· Two brand-new routes from Glasgow Airport – Dubrovnik and Marrakech (flights operating for the first time in summer)

· One brand-new route from London Stansted Airport to Jerez

· Five brand-new routes from Newcastle International Airport – Agadir, Preveza, Marrakech (flights operating for the first time in summer)Barcelona and Porto

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether customers and independent travel agents are looking to book holidays in the Canaries, Balearics, Spain, Greece, Turkey, Italy, Cyprus, Croatia, Montenegro, Malta, Bulgaria, France, Morocco, Jersey, Austria or Portugal, this huge programme is giving them more choice and flexibility when it comes to reaching their favourite sunshine destinations.

To support this expanded programme, Jet2.com have invested in additional aircraft for Summer 26, with extra aircraft coming into operation at Bournemouth, East Midlands, Manchester and Newcastle International Airports and brand-new Airbus A321neo aircraft operating at London Stansted and Glasgow Airports for the first time, meaning a fleet of 136 aircraft in operation for Summer 26.

In yet more good news, the companies will be making further Summer 26 announcements over the coming weeks, including the launch of even more leisure city break destinations.

Key Summer highlights by base announced today for 2026 include:

Belfast International Airport

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· 21 destinations on sale (peak number of flights per week in brackets)

· Antalya (3), Dalaman (3), Tenerife (6), Lanzarote (4), Fuerteventura (1), Gran Canaria (2), Reus (4), Alicante (5), Malaga (3), Palma (Majorca) (6), Ibiza (3), Menorca (1), Faro (Algarve) (5), Crete (Heraklion) (2), Rhodes (2), Zante (1), Paphos (1), Dubrovnik (1), Malta (1), Verona (1), Madeira (1)

· Over 50 departing weekly flights during peak periods

Birmingham Airport

· 55 destinations on sale (peak number of flights per week in brackets)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Antalya (9), Bodrum (2), Dalaman (10), Izmir (2), Tenerife (13), Lanzarote (8), Fuerteventura (5), Gran Canaria (5), Reus (4), Alicante (11), Malaga (9), Girona (2), Costa de Almeria (3), Barcelona (4), Palma (Majorca) (21), Ibiza (9), Menorca (7), Faro (Algarve) (11), Madeira (2), Athens (2), Crete (Heraklion) (7), Crete (Chania) (2), Corfu (6), Kefalonia (2), Skiathos (2), Santorini (2), Kos (5), Kalamata (2), Preveza (2), Rhodes (7), Halkidiki (2), Zante (5), Larnaca (5), Paphos (4), Naples (2), Sicily (2), Sardinia (1), Verona (2), Rome (4), Bulgaria (Bourgas) (3), Dubrovnik (3), Split (3), Malta (3), Lesvos (1), Pisa (1), Tivat (2), Agadir (2), Pula (2), Jerez (1), Marrakech (2), Salerno (1), Nice (2), Porto (2), Venice (2), Innsbruck (1)

· Over 230 departing weekly flights during peak periods

Bournemouth Airport

· 21 destinations on sale (peak number of flights per week in brackets)

· Including brand-new services to Malaga, Dubrovnik (exclusive route), Kos (exclusive route), Reus (exclusive route) and Verona (exclusive route)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Antalya (3), Dalaman (2), Tenerife (3), Lanzarote (2), Fuerteventura (2), Gran Canaria (2), Alicante (4), Malaga (3), Palma (Majorca) (5), Ibiza (2), Menorca (1), Faro (Algarve) (3), Madeira (1), Crete (Heraklion) (1), Corfu (1), Kos (1), Rhodes (1), Verona (1), Dubrovnik (1), Reus (1), Zante (1)

· 41 departing weekly flights during peak periods

Bristol Airport

· 35 destinations on sale (peak number of flights per week in brackets)

· Antalya (6), Bodrum (2), Dalaman (7), Izmir (1), Tenerife (8), Lanzarote (4), Fuerteventura (3), Gran Canaria (4), Reus (2), Alicante (5), Malaga (4), Girona (1), Costa de Almeria (1), Palma (Majorca) (13), Ibiza (5), Menorca (3), Faro (Algarve) (7), Madeira (2), Crete (Heraklion) (2), Crete (Chania) (2), Corfu (3), Kefalonia (2), Skiathos (2), Kos (3), Preveza (1), Rhodes (3), Kalamata (1), Halkidiki (1), Zante (3), Larnaca (2), Paphos (2), Verona (2), Bulgaria (Bourgas) (1), Malta (2), Agadir (1)

· Over 110 departing weekly flights during peak periods

East Midlands Airport

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· 38 destinations on sale (peak number of flights per week in brackets)

· Including brand-new services to Agadir (exclusive route), Costa de Almeria (exclusive route), Pula (exclusive route), Preveza (exclusive route), Halkidiki (exclusive route) and Split (exclusive route)

· Antalya (6), Bodrum (2), Dalaman (7), Izmir (2), Tenerife (7), Lanzarote (6), Fuerteventura (3), Gran Canaria (3), Reus (3), Alicante (9), Malaga (8), Girona (2), Palma (Majorca) (14), Ibiza (5), Menorca (3), Faro (Algarve) (9), Madeira (1), Crete (Heraklion) (3), Corfu (2), Kefalonia (2), Skiathos (2), Kos (2), Rhodes (3), Zante (3), Larnaca (3), Paphos (2), Naples (1), Verona (1), Bulgaria (Bourgas) (2), Dubrovnik (2), Malta (2), Jersey (1), Agadir (1), Costa de Almeria (1), Pula (1), Preveza (1), Halkidiki (1), Split (1)

· Over 125 departing weekly flights during peak periods

Edinburgh Airport

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· 37 destinations on sale (peak number of flights per week in brackets)

· Including brand-new services to Kefalonia, Girona (exclusive route) and Kalamata (exclusive route)

· Antalya (5), Bodrum (2), Dalaman (5), Izmir (1), Tenerife (7), Lanzarote (4), Fuerteventura (2), Gran Canaria (3), Reus (2), Alicante (5), Malaga (4), Palma (Majorca) (10), Ibiza (3), Menorca (2), Faro (Algarve) (7), Madeira (1), Crete (Heraklion) (2), Corfu (2), Santorini (1), Kos (2), Preveza (1), Rhodes (2), Halkidiki (1), Zante (2), Larnaca (1), Paphos (2), Naples (2), Verona (2), Dubrovnik (2), Split (1), Malta (2), Bulgaria (Bourgas) (2), Sicily (1), Kefalonia (1), Girona (1), Kalamata (1), Rome (2)

· Over 90 departing weekly flights during peak periods

Glasgow Airport

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· 32 destinations on sale (peak number of flights per week in brackets)

· Including brand-new services to Dubrovnik and flights operating for the first time in summer to Marrakech

· Antalya (6), Bodrum (2), Dalaman (7), Izmir (1), Tenerife (9), Lanzarote (5), Fuerteventura (2), Gran Canaria (4), Girona (1), Reus (3), Alicante (8), Malaga (7), Palma (Majorca) (12), Ibiza (6), Menorca (3), Faro (Algarve) (7), Madeira (1), Crete (Heraklion) (3), Corfu (2), Kefalonia (1), Rhodes (3), Zante (2), Larnaca (1), Paphos (2), Naples (1), Bulgaria (Bourgas) (2), Malta (2), Verona (1), Agadir (1), Dubrovnik (1), Marrakech (1), Rome (2)

· Over 100 departing weekly flights during peak periods

Leeds Bradford Airport

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· 44 destinations on sale (peak number of flights per week in brackets)

· Antalya (7), Bodrum (2), Dalaman (7), Izmir (2), Tenerife (10), Lanzarote (7), Fuerteventura (4), Gran Canaria (4), Reus (3), Alicante (16), Malaga (14), Girona (2), Costa de Almeria (2), Barcelona (2), Palma (Majorca) (26), Ibiza (9), Menorca (5), Faro (Algarve) (14), Madeira (1), Crete (Heraklion) (5), Crete (Chania) (2), Corfu (4), Kefalonia (3), Skiathos (2), Kos (3), Rhodes (4), Halkidiki (1), Zante (3), Larnaca (3), Paphos (4), Naples (2), Sicily (1), Verona (1), Bulgaria (Bourgas) (2), Dubrovnik (3), Split (2), Malta (2), Bergerac (1), Jersey (3), Pisa (1), Agadir (2), Jerez (1), Nice (2), Rome (2)

· Over 190 departing weekly flights during peak periods

Liverpool John Lennon Airport

· 23 destinations on sale (peak number of flights per week in brackets)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Antalya (4), Bodrum (2), Dalaman (4), Tenerife (6), Lanzarote (4), Fuerteventura (2), Gran Canaria (3), Alicante (4), Palma (Majorca) (9), Ibiza (4), Menorca (2), Faro (Algarve) (4), Madeira (1), Crete (Heraklion) (2), Corfu (2), Kos (1), Rhodes (2), Zante (2), Paphos (2), Malaga (3), Bulgaria (Bourgas) (2), Malta (1), Reus (2)

· Almost 70 departing weekly flights during peak periods

London Stansted Airport

· 47 destinations on sale (peak number of flights per week in brackets)

· Including brand-new services to Jerez

· Antalya (12), Bodrum (3), Dalaman (11), Izmir (3), Tenerife (12), Lanzarote (9), Fuerteventura (6), Gran Canaria (6), Reus (3), Alicante (8), Malaga (7), Girona (3), Palma (Majorca) (21), Ibiza (9), Menorca (7), Faro (Algarve) (10), Madeira (3), Crete (Heraklion) (10), Crete (Chania) (3), Corfu (8), Halkidiki (2), Kalamata (2), Kefalonia (4), Lesbos (2), Preveza (2), Skiathos (4), Santorini (2), Kos (6), Rhodes (9), Zante (4), Sicily (2), Sardinia (2), Larnaca (5), Paphos (5), Naples (2), Verona (2), Bulgaria (Bourgas) (2), Dubrovnik (4), Malta (3), Split (4), Tivat (2), Agadir (2), Pula (1), Marrakech (2), Jerez (2), Athens (2), Rome (2)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Over 230 departing weekly flights during peak periods

Manchester Airport

· 55 destinations on sale (peak number of flights per week in brackets)

· Antalya (18), Bodrum (6), Dalaman (16), Izmir (4), Tenerife (18), Lanzarote (14), Fuerteventura (7), Gran Canaria (7), Reus (7), Alicante (14), Malaga (13), Girona (4), Costa de Almeria (3), Barcelona (6), Palma (Majorca) (29), Ibiza (14), Menorca (9), Faro (Algarve) (12), Madeira (4), Crete (Heraklion) (9), Crete (Chania) (3), Corfu (10), Kefalonia (6), Lesbos (2), Skiathos (4), Santorini (3), Kos (7), Kalamata (2), Preveza (3), Rhodes (10), Halkidiki (3), Zante (8), Athens (4), Larnaca (6), Paphos (7), Naples (3), Sicily (2), Sardinia (3), Verona (2), Bulgaria (Bourgas) (5), Dubrovnik (4), Split (4), Tivat (2), Malta (4), Pisa (3), Agadir (3), Pula (2), Salerno (2), Marrakech (2), Jerez (2), Rome (6), Nice (3), Porto (2), Venice (4), Innsbruck (1)

· Over 350 departing weekly flights during peak periods

Newcastle International Airport

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· 40 destinations on sale (peak number of flights per week in brackets)

· Including brand-new services to Agadir, Preveza (exclusive route), Barcelona, Porto (exclusive route) and flights operating for the first time in summer to Marrakech

· Antalya (8), Bodrum (2), Dalaman (9), Izmir (2), Tenerife (8), Lanzarote (5), Fuerteventura (2), Gran Canaria (3), Reus (4), Alicante (10), Malaga (8), Girona (2), Palma (Majorca) (14), Ibiza (7), Menorca (3), Faro (Algarve) (8), Madeira (1), Crete (Heraklion) (3), Crete (Chania) (1), Corfu (3), Halkidiki (1), Kefalonia (2), Skiathos (1), Santorini (1), Kos (2), Rhodes (3), Zante (3), Larnaca (2), Paphos (2), Verona (1), Bulgaria (Bourgas) (2), Dubrovnik (2), Malta (2), Jersey (1), Marrakech (1), Preveza (1), Agadir (1), Barcelona (2), Rome (2), Porto (2)

· Over 130 departing weekly flights during peak periods

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result of today’s announcement, customers can look forward to a Summer 26 holiday and experience the companies’ VIP customer service which has seen them repeatedly win accolades including Which? Travel Brand of the Year and Which? Recommended Provider status across seven categories.

As well as their famously welcoming customer service, holidaymakers can also enjoy friendly low fares, great flight times, 22kg baggage allowance and 10kg hand luggage with Jet2.com. Those wanting to take advantage of ATOL protected package holidays can book with Jet2holidays and receive that same VIP customer service along with a choice of 2 to 5-star accommodation, in-resort Customer Helpers, transfers to and from the airport and Free Child Place Holidays, all for a low £60 per person deposit.

Customers who want to enjoy all the benefits of a package holiday alongside the privacy and space of their own villa, can book their Summer Sun with the UK’s largest villa package holiday provider, Jet2Villas.

Package options with Jet2CityBreaks include a huge choice of 2-5 star accommodation, fantastic flight times on Jet2.com, ATOL protection, free 10kg hand luggage and free 22kg hold baggage included on all European city routes for a £60 per person booking deposit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Customers are telling us they want to book ahead and secure that all-important holiday, so they can have the best choice of hotels, rooms and dates. We have responded to the strong demand from holidaymakers wanting to lock in their getaways, by putting our biggest and best Summer programme on sale for 2026, earlier than ever before.

“Our Summer 26 programme represents a huge expansion with more seats and routes on sale, meaning holidaymakers have never had so much choice and flexibility. As well as offering customers and independent travel agents a greater selection of flights and holidays to choose from, our enormous Summer 26 programme allows them to book in advance and get a date in their diary now.

“To support this unrivalled flying programme, we have expanded our operations at Bournemouth, East Midlands, Manchester and Newcastle International Airports and brought in extra aircraft at these airports, alongside brand-new and more fuel-efficient Airbus A321neo aircraft at London Stansted and Glasgow Airports for the first time, which are over 20% more fuel-efficient than older aircraft, and have a lower noise footprint of 50%.

“While we may be announcing our biggest Summer 26 programme to date, we are not done yet and will be revealing even more good news about our 2026 operations very soon. Our Summer 26 programme promises to be our best yet, and we have every confidence it will be a huge success.”

Sample packages

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jet2holidays – Greece, Kos, Lambi, 3 star Gaia Garden, 7 nights all-inclusive departing from Bournemouth on 30th September 2026.

Price: £799 per person based on 2 adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Jet2holidays – Morocco, Agadir Area, Agadir, 3+ star Royal Decameron Tafoukt Beach Resort, 7 nights all-inclusive departing from East Midlands on 14th May 2026.

Price: £739 per person based on 2 adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jet2holidays – Greece, Parga, Parga Town, 4 star Adams Hotel, 7 nights room only departing from Newcastle International on 23rd September 2026.

Price: £699 per person based on 2 adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Jet2holidays - Majorca, Balearics, Alcudia, 3 star Club Mac Alcudia Resort And Waterpark, 7 nights all-inclusive departing from Manchester on 15th May 2026.

Price: £739 per person based on 2 adults and 1 child (aged 4) sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jet2holidays – Canary Islands, Tenerife, Los Cristianos, 3 star Hg Tenerife Sur And Cristian Sur Apartments, 7 nights self-catering departing from Birmingham on 8th May 2026.

Price: £599 per person based on 2 adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Jet2holidays – Turkey, Dalaman Area, Marmaris, 3 star Club Atrium Hotel And Apartments, 7 nights bed and breakfast departing from London Stansted on 10th May 2026.

Price: £459 per person based on 2 adults and 1 child (aged 4) sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

All prices correct at the time of issue.

For further information and to book visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com