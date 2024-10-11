Jet2holidays: Grab a last-minute sunshine break this October half-term

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

- Jet away this October with all the family for a memorable half-term getaway with Jet2holidays - Fantastic last-minute deals to spectacular sunshine destinations from £639 per person

With summer well and truly over in the UK, Jet2holidays is revealing its top picks for holidaymakers keen to make the most of the October half-term and jet away to the sunshine on a last-minute family break.

The UK’s largest tour operator has a selection of last-minute sunshine breaks available to some of the most sought-after destinations across Europe and the Mediterranean that are ideal for a well-deserved family holiday in the sun. Darker nights and cooler weather may be upon us in the UK, but the likes of Agadir, Antalya, Lanzarote and Spain are here to provide the warmth this half-term!

To help customers get away for even less this October half-term, Jet2holidays has launched a sale offering £50 off per person on ALL award-winning Jet2holidays until 31st December 2024, with customers who have a MyJet2 account enjoying £60 off per person. That means a family of four can save £200 (£240 off for MyJet2 members).

When travelling with Jet2holidays this October half-term, families can expect all the usual advantages of an ATOL protected holiday, including accommodation, VIP customer service, in-resort Customer Helpers and return transfers, as well as award-winning flights with Jet2.com and a 22kg hold baggage allowance and 10kg cabin luggage. With children soon due to break up from school and some great deals waiting to be snapped up, there’s never been a better time to book a last-minute family getaway with Jet2holidays.

Morocco - Agadir

Eagerly waiting to welcome plenty of happy holidaymakers, Morocco is Jet2holidays’ newest sunshine destination for Winter ‘24. Stretching along the West coast, Agadir takes the crown for Morocco’s most popular pick for a family beach getaway. With a fantastic choice of hotels, waterparks and tasty restaurants along its 9kg-long stretch of sand, this brand-new resort is ideal for days spent lazing by the dazzling Atlantic.

Sample packages:

Jet2holidays – Morocco, Agadir, 4 star Allegro Agadir, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Manchester on 27th October 2024.

Price: £889 per person based on 2 adults and 1 child (aged 4), includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Jet2holidays – Morocco, Agadir, 4 star Allegro Agadir, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from London Stansted on 27th October 2024.

Price: £919 per person based on 2 adults and 1 child (aged 4), includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Turkey - Antalya

Family getaways to Antalya promise charm, culture and cuisine with plenty of opportunities to create memories together. Whether you simply want to fly and flop or enjoy sightseeing paired with incredible sea views, this sought-after Turkish destination has it all. Action-packed waterpark days and exploring picturesque towns top the itinerary for an incredible October half-term.

Sample packages:

Jet2holidays – Turkey, Antalya Area, 4+ star Haydarpasha Palace, 7 nights all-inclusive departing from Liverpool John Lennon on 27th October 2024.

Price: £889 per person based on 2 adults and 1 child (aged 4), includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Jet2holidays – Turkey, Antalya Area, Lara Beach, 3 star Grand Park Lara, 7 nights all-inclusive departing from Birmingham on 27th October 2024.

Price: £979 per person based on 2 adults and 1 child (aged 4), includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Canary Islands - Lanzarote

The chilled-out island of Lanzarote makes the ideal choice for a last-minute October getaway to soak up the sun in its comfortable year-round climate. With plenty of incredible opportunities to create lasting memories, whether that’s exploring the stunning mountain vistas or making the most of family time on the beach, adults and children alike will be eager to return.

Sample packages:

Jet2holidays - Canary Islands, Lanzarote, Puerto Del Carmen, 3 star LABRANDA Playa Club Apartments, 7 nights self-catering departing from Newcastle International on 27th October 2024.

Price: £639 per person based on 2 adults and 1 child (aged 4), includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Jet2holidays - Canary Islands, Lanzarote, Puerto Del Carmen, 3 star Hotel Beatriz Playa & Spa, 7 nights half-board departing from Glasgow on 27th October 2024.

Price: £1289 per person based on 2 adults and 1 child (aged 4), includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Sapin – Costa del Sol

A staple destination amongst British families, the Costa del Sol is home to an abundance of fun-packed resorts located along Spain’s sunny south coast. Choose from a charming selection of family friendly hotels in the likes of Torremolinos and Benalmadena for some spontaneous October sunshine. This much-loved holiday destination guarantees miles of beautiful beaches and a vibrant culture to add to its welcoming appeal.

Sample packages:

Jet2holidays – Spain, Costa Del Sol, Torremolinos, 4 star Sol Principe, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Leeds Bradford on 27th October 2024.

Price: £669 per person based on 2 adults and 1 child (aged 4), includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Jet2holidays – Spain, Costa Del Sol, Torremolinos, 4 star Sol Principe, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Manchester on 25th October 2024.

Price: £749 per person based on 2 adults and 1 child (aged 4), includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

For further information, please visit www.jet2holidays.com

All prices and availability correct at the time of issue.