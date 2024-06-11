Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Norse Atlantic Airways has announced a special fare promotion in celebration of its second anniversary.

This limited-time offer is part of Norse Atlantic Airways’ ongoing commitment to providing affordable and high-quality air travel. Since its inception, the airline has strived to make long haul travel accessible to more people while connecting major cities across key destinations.

Return promotional fares from London Gatwick to the US start from:

London to New York JFK £279

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Norse Atlantic Airways has announced a special fare promotion in celebration of its second anniversary. | Picture: contributed

London to Los Angeles £279

London to Miami £279

London to Orlando £279

London to Las Vegas £279

London to Cape Town £469

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information and to book visit the Norse Atlantic Airways official website at www.flynorse.com

From the first flight in June 2022 between Oslo and New York, Norse Atlantic Airways has quickly become a favourite among travellers for its affordable fares and comfortable cabins. Over the past two years our dedicated cabin crew across our international network have been busy serving:

- Almost 69,000 bottles of Prosecco

- Over 400,000 cans of Coca-Cola

- 330,000 cups of tea and coffee

- Over 422,000 glasses of juice

- Served more than 1.1 million meals in our Norse Premium and Economy cabins

During this time our aircraft have been all over the world as part of the Norse Atlantic network and while operating charters. So far, our Boeing 787s have:

- Flown over 7,600 sectors

- Spent almost 57,000 hours in the air

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Travelled over 29 million miles (or the equivalent of 118 one way trips to the moon)

“We are incredibly proud to celebrate our second anniversary and reflect on the milestones we have achieved in such a short time. This special fare promotion is our way of saying thank you to our passengers who have supported us and helped us grow. We look forward to welcoming even more travellers on board and continuing to provide an exceptional service,” said Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO and Founder of Norse Atlantic Airways.

For more information and to book visit the Norse Atlantic Airways official website at www.flynorse.com

Norse Atlantic exclusively operates modern Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The cabin offers passengers a relaxed and comfortable travel experience with each seat including a personal, state-of-the-art entertainment experience. Our Norse Premium cabin offers an industry leading 43” seat pitch and 12” recline, allowing passengers to arrive at their destination feeling refreshed and ready to explore their destination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norse Atlantic offers two cabin choices: Economy and Norse Premium. Passengers can choose from a simple range of fares, Light, Classic and Flextra, that reflect the way that they want to travel, and which options are important to them. Light fares represent Norse’s value option, while Flextra fares include the maximum baggage allowance, two meal services and increased ticket flexibility.