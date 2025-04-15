New study crowns South Downs road trip as the best for EV drivers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The South Downs road trip has been crowned the best in the UK for electric vehicle (EV) drivers according to a new study.

The route, which starts in Eastbourne, travels through Lewes, Brighton, Arundel and Petworth, before finishing in Chichester.

With road trips remaining a popular travel choice for UK drivers, Evans Halshaw has conducted a new study that looks at the best road trips across the UK.

EV charging locations

South Downs has been crowned the UK’s most EV-friendly road trip. It stands out for having the highest number of EV charging locations, with 250 spots located within two miles of the route - more than any of the other road trips analysed. Whether starting, stopping or simply taking in the views, drivers have easy access to charge points throughout the trip.

Charging density: How often will drivers find a charging point?

When looking at charging points per kilometre, the South Downs again leads the way, with an impressive 1.39 charging stations per km, ensuring that drivers never have to go far for a top-up. This means EV drivers rarely need to detour or wait to plug in, making it one of the smoothest routes to navigate behind the wheel of an electric vehicle.

Full charge requirements: The routes that demand the most planning

At 180 km, this road trip is among the most manageable in terms of distance, requiring just 0.36 full charges to complete. Combined with its exceptional charging availability, South Downs is an ideal low-stress option for EV drivers planning a seamless day or weekend journey.

Best UK road trips for accommodation with parking

A successful road trip isn’t just about the drive, but also about where you stay along the way. With 211 nearby places offering parking, the third highest of all routes featured, accommodation is also easy to come by. Brighton and Hove alone accounts for more than 100 of these options, making it ideal for an overnight stop.

Top road trips for nearby attractions

South Downs offers plenty to see along the way, ranking second overall for nearby attractions with 1,155 points of interest.

The route starts in sunny Eastbourne and winds through the cultural hub of Brighton and Hove, which is home to 668 attractions alone. You'll then end at the tranquil Chichester Harbour, a haven for wildlife and sailing.

Commenting on the research, Rob Miller, Group Vice President at Evans Halshaw, said: “Evans Halshaw has completed this study and found these great routes for EV owners to enjoy across the UK, which have stunning sights to see, places to stay and attractions to visit.

“There are plenty of EV charging locations available throughout these road trips too, so you’ll only need a tiny bit of route planning, when driving along any of these spectacular routes.”