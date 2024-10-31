P&O Cruises and Cunard employees complete the tenth beach clean of 2024

Since March this year, P&O Cruises and Cunard team members have completed ten global beach cleans, including five within close proximity to the UK head office in Southampton; Calshot, Netley Abbey beach (twice), Goatee beach and Lee-on-Solent.

The teams collected and removed more than 170kg of rubbish along the way, with discarded items including a fridge, clothing, traffic cones and countless pieces of plastic.

Ship and shoreside colleagues across the two cruise brands completed visits across UK coastlines, along with others in Lisbon, St. Kitts, Norway and Malta. The teams have cleaned 190,500 meters squared across the clean-ups this year alone.

Earlier this month in a first-of-its-kind partnership with Blue Flag, crew members from P&O Cruises Britannia and Cunard’s Queen Anne completed two coastal cleans in Lisbon, one of the most frequently visited destinations for P&O Cruises and Cunard. The ships’ teams cleaned two stretches of beach in Algés with a total of 42kg of rubbish removed.

Carnival UK & P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said, “We’ve taken great pride in orchestrating the beach cleans along our UK coastlines close to our Southampton home, with so many of our passionate colleagues contributing their time to this important cause. This initiative is a reflection of our commitment to more sustainable tourism and our responsibility to help protect and preserve our vital marine ecosystems for future generations.”

P&O Cruises and Cunard are part of Carnival Corporation PLC. For more information on the sustainability goals and focus areas, visit https://carnivalsustainability.com/.