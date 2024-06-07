Race Across the World winners take off from London Gatwick for their new travelling adventure
Tricia Sail and Cathie Rowe won series three of the popular TV show by travelling across the width of Canada – 9,942 miles – on a tight budget of £2,498.13 and managed the feat in 51 days.
And now the pair are going back to Canada for a whole new adventure. They are flying to to St John’s in Newfoundland on Gatwick’s new WestJet route, which launched on May 1.
The trip has been arranged by Destination Canada and Trish and Cath be taking things at a bit of a slower pace than on the show, and posting their adventures on Instagram.
Cathie explained: “It came about because we met with industry executives and they were interested on following up on our Canada journey and I think I said to some ‘I would love to do Trish and Cathie in Canada revisited’ and someone got in touch and asked if we would like to go back to Newfoundland.”
Tricia said: “I think it took us all of about two minutes to say yes.”
Cathie added: “It was a few months in the making but as soon as this flight opened up it was perfect. It was meant to be.”
On their week-long trip, the pair, who have been best friends since meeting at school at the age of 13, will be going whale watching, visiting Iceberg Alley and a zip-lining adventure among other things.
They will also be meeting Dean and Teri-Lynne, the lovely pair who helped them on the last leg of their Race Across the World journey.
Passengers can fly direct this summer from London Gatwick to St John’s (WestJet – new route), Halifax (WestJet – new route), Toronto (Air Transat), Vancouver (British Airways), Montreal (Air Transat), and Quebec (Air Transat).
