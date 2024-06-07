Race Across the World winners take off from London Gatwick for their new travelling adventure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The winners of Race Across the World are off on a new adventure – and they have started their exciting journey from London Gatwick Airport.

Tricia Sail and Cathie Rowe won series three of the popular TV show by travelling across the width of Canada – 9,942 miles – on a tight budget of £2,498.13 and managed the feat in 51 days.

And now the pair are going back to Canada for a whole new adventure. They are flying to to St John’s in Newfoundland on Gatwick’s new WestJet route, which launched on May 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trip has been arranged by Destination Canada and Trish and Cath be taking things at a bit of a slower pace than on the show, and posting their adventures on Instagram.

Cathie Rowe and Tricia Sail at London Gatwick Airport | Picture: Mark Dunford/SussexWorld

Cathie explained: “It came about because we met with industry executives and they were interested on following up on our Canada journey and I think I said to some ‘I would love to do Trish and Cathie in Canada revisited’ and someone got in touch and asked if we would like to go back to Newfoundland.”

Tricia said: “I think it took us all of about two minutes to say yes.”

Cathie added: “It was a few months in the making but as soon as this flight opened up it was perfect. It was meant to be.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On their week-long trip, the pair, who have been best friends since meeting at school at the age of 13, will be going whale watching, visiting Iceberg Alley and a zip-lining adventure among other things.

They will also be meeting Dean and Teri-Lynne, the lovely pair who helped them on the last leg of their Race Across the World journey.

You can watch our full interview with Tricia and Cathie above.

Passengers can fly direct this summer from London Gatwick to St John’s (WestJet – new route), Halifax (WestJet – new route), Toronto (Air Transat), Vancouver (British Airways), Montreal (Air Transat), and Quebec (Air Transat).