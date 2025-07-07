Whether it’s a day at the beach, a walk in the hills, or a visit to loved ones, summer travel doesn’t have to break the bank. With a bit of planning and creativity, you can turn the journey into part of the fun—and keep costs to a minimum.

Whether it’s a day at the beach, a walk in the hills, or a visit to loved ones, summer travel doesn’t have to break the bank. With a bit of planning and creativity, you can turn the journey into part of the fun—and keep costs to a minimum.

🚆 Train Travel Tips

Trains can be a quick and scenic way to travel, especially if you plan ahead. Book tickets early to take advantage of advance fares and consider off-peak times for extra savings. A Family & Friends Railcard can save you up to one-third on train fares—a smart investment if you’re travelling more than once. Many rail companies also offer kids-go-free deals, so always check for the latest offers on National Rail.

Savvy Summer Travel – Getting There for Less

🚌 Bus Bargains

Local bus travel can be a fantastic low-cost option, particularly for shorter day trips. Check Traveline for routes and prices in your area. Some councils also run summer holiday schemes or offer discounted travel for under-18s—check your local authority’s transport page for details.

🚗 Smarter Car Journeys

If you’re hitting the road, a little prep goes a long way:

Car share with friends or family to split fuel costs

with friends or family to split fuel costs Use PetrolPrices to find the cheapest fuel nearby

Pack snacks, drinks and refillable water bottles to avoid pricey service stops

to avoid pricey service stops Plan your route using Google Maps or AA Route Planner to avoid traffic and save on fuel

Making sure your car is in good condition—especially tyre pressure and oil levels—can also save money on fuel and prevent unexpected breakdowns.

🎒 Make the Journey Part of the Fun

However you travel, involve the family in planning the trip. Bring games, music, audiobooks (try BBC Sounds or Loyal Books), or even plan a scenic picnic stop. Sometimes the travel itself can be just as exciting as the destination.

