5 Most Booked Spas in Sussex Revealed by Spabreaks.com

Today, East Sussex National Golf Resort and Spa has been revealed as Sussex’s most booked spa. The findings have been revealed by experts in wellness and the UK’s leading spa experience and booking agency Spabreaks.com following insights from their 2023 consumer booking data. The spa totalled 31% of all bookings made in Sussex in 2023.

With the second most bookings is Chakra Spa at Crowne Plaza Felbridge Gatwick followed closely by Alexander House Hotel Utopia Spa and Ockenden Manor. And with the fifth most bookings in and around Sussex is Ashdown Park.

Spabreaks.com founder Abi Selby commented “It’s always really insightful to look back across the past year and see where and how customers are using the spa. At Spabreaks.com we know that everyone uses the spa in different ways, whether it’s for a spa weekend break or just a quick visit of an evening. We make sure our offerings suit everyone, and that the spa is a place accessible to all.”

5 Most Booked Spas in Sussex

1. East Sussex National Golf Resort and Spa

All rooms in this contemporary hotel overlook either the resort’s 18-hole championship golf course or the lush green South Downs countryside, setting the scene for a relaxing weekend getaway. To keep in shape, the hotel’s Health Club runs yoga, pilates and studio cycling classes, after which a refreshing swim in the indoor heated pool will be just the tonic. Besides an aromatherapy room and monsoon shower, the main event here are the luxury treatments, which range from an invigorating massage to a relaxing facial.

2. Chakra Spa at Crowne Plaza Felbridge Gatwick

Featuring modern décor and the convenience of a central location not far from Gatwick, you’ll look and feel revitalised after a break at this stylish hotel. After enjoying the local surroundings, relax into the holiday mode with a pampering spa treatment and use of the refreshing thermal facilities. The newly refurbished Chakra Spa has six treatment rooms including a dual room for couples or friends to relax and enjoy treatments together.

3. Alexander House Hotel Utopia Spa

A sumptuous experience awaits romantic couples or close friends looking for the ultimate in relaxing escapism. With its lavish accommodation and captivating history, the Alexander House Hotel Spa lends itself to decadence and making lifelong memories. While active types will enjoy playing tennis or croquet, those seeking gentler exercise can enjoy meandering in the beautifully manicured gardens. The Utopia Spa’s Grecian-inspired water therapies, treatments and bespoke outdoor barrel sauna and hot tub are the perfect place to unwind and enjoy being thoroughly spoiled.

4. Ockenden Manor

Built inside a 19th century walled garden and part of the superb and luxurious Elizabethan architecture that is Ockenden Manor hotel, the Ockenden Manor Spa is a haven of tranquillity. Perfect for a romantic retreat, facilities include a gorgeous indoor heated pool that connects to the outdoors, an outside hot tub, as well as an isopod flotation tank for extreme relaxation. Treatments include decadent aromatherapy and reflexology therapies using natural ingredients and designed to offer the ultimate in relaxing experiences.

5. Ashdown Park

Elegance, style and luxury are all synonymous with this exquisite hotel and country club, set amongst inspiring Sussex countryside. Romantics won’t want to leave the grounds of the magnificent country house, which makes the short stroll from the main house to the spa even more enticing. There are specially designed men’s treatments on offer, as well as those aimed just at teenagers, but the cosy intimate design of the spa makes it particularly conducive to couples.