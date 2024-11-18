Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Concierge Camping in West Sussex took the AA Campsite of the Year title for Southeast England.

The awards celebrated 12 sites across the country, selected by the AA’s expert inspectors for their quality and commitment to customer satisfaction.

With staycations and sustainable travel still on the rise, the AA Caravan & Camping Awards have revealed the UK’s best outdoor accommodation sites for 2025, and Concierge Camping in West Sussex took the title of AA Campsite of the Year Southeast England.

An AA Inspector commented on Concierge Camping in West Sussex, winner of AA Campsite of the Year Southeast England.

The spokesperson said it’s a ‘stunning park occupying two meadows adjoining Guy and Tracey Hodgkin’s home close to Chichester Harbour and the South Downs’.

They added: “Developing the innovative and groundbreaking ‘Concierge’ concept has been a labour of love for the past 10 years. The result is a first-class, small park for 37 units and the attention to detail throughout is hugely impressive. Everything is high spec, from very spacious pitches and the reception, replete with a shop that sells local produce, coffee, drinks, late-arrival and breakfast hampers, to the smart covered rear terrace with adjoining bar.

"You’ll find ultra-efficient rain showers, piped radio, Ratham Estate toiletries and an excellent disabled/family room. Gladiator pitches have a mini-safari tent living space with a wood-fired oven, Smart TV and a Nespresso machine.

“A tranquil wooded area next to the stream has been cleared to create a natural, shady outside ‘lounge area’ – a real treat for guests. This is one of Britain’s top parks.”