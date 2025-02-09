East Sussex one of top 10 areas in UK for nature walks, new data shows
GO Outdoors said it analysed Google search data from December 2023 to November 2024 and compared this to the previous 12 months to reveal the top trending activities for 2025.
The research also looked at the best regions of the UK to try these hobbies.
GO Outdoors said the research showed that East Sussex is the seventh best area for nature walks in the UK.
According to the data, there are 313 wildlife trails in the county and East Sussex achieved an average wildlife trail review score of 4.4.
East Sussex received a nature walk hotspot score of 8.06 out of 10.
The county that came top was Devon leads the way with a 10/10 nature walk hotspot score. The county offers 600 wildlife trails with an average review score of 4.4, the data revealed.
GO outdoors said further findings in the research showed that hiking has become the go-to activity for those seeking adventure and connecting with nature.
It had a 192 per cent increase in searches, it said.
The full research can be viewed here.