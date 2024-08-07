Europe's largest hostel chain opens Brighton Pier property

Europe’s largest privately owned hostel chain, a&o Hostels, has opened a second property in the UK and their 39th across Europe. a&o Brighton Palace Pier, which is now open for reservations, is centrally located in the heart of the famous seaside resort with a view of the Pier.

Offering 50 rooms with a total of 186 beds, a stylish Victorian-style lobby bar and a characterful restaurant, guests can now stay at a&o Brighton Palace Pier in a listed building from the Regency era which once served as a hotel in 1819 and reportedly welcomed the likes of Charles Dickens among others. a&o Hostels are renowned for opening properties in previously occupied buildings as part of their sustainability drive and the company aims to be Europe’s first net-zero hostel chain in 2025.

“The property is a true gem, and we are extremely excited about this special new addition to our European portfolio”, said Oliver Winter, Founder of a&o Hostels. “The building carries an incredible history, great architecture, very good accessibility and of course a superb location with plenty to be explored”, he added.

a&o Brighton Palace Pier is open for stays immediately and there are plans to invest a further 1.45 million euros towards the staged modernization of the property in the winter months. This opening marks the latest in a list of new developments, following the opening of a&o Rotterdam in 2022, a&o Edinburgh City in 2021 and a&o Firenze Campo di Marte (Florence) later this year.

Submitted article

Speaking on the growth strategy, Oliver Winter insists the plan is to be strategic and thoughtful: “We want sustainable growth with locations and properties that work in the long term and will be attractive destinations for our guests for years to come. We don’t have a set criteria for the size of the properties we open, more so the potential to open locations which have heart and soul”.

Prime seaside location with links to London

Accessible within an hour on the train from the UK’s capital, Brighton has a lot to offer with lively beaches, culture, art and events. The Lanes district is popular for its individual stores, a variety of pubs, cafés and restaurants, museums and galleries, monuments and historical sites.

Plans for further growth across Europe

a&o Hostels operates with the motto “Everyone can travel”, offering the best value for money in safe and affordable accommodation across Europe’s most famous city centres. With 6.1 million overnight stays and 2.7 million guests choosing a&o properties in 2023, the company continues to grow at a strong pace. Their hostels attract families as well as solo travelers, couples, school groups and business travellers looking for modern, affordable and centrally located accommodation. Their properties are easily accessible by train and public transport with access to a bar, guest kitchen, working areas and WiFi as well as extensive digital services.

The company’s property portfolio currently consists of 39 hostels in nine European countries, reaching guests from all over the world. With almost three million overnight stays in the first six months of 2024, the half-year results mark a record performance in the company's almost 25-year history. Other potential a&o locations for future expansion include London, Manchester, Dublin, Paris, Madrid, Barcelona and Lisbon.