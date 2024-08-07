Let the dogs out, urges UK's largest rail company

UK’s largest rail company launches travel guide in response to new research revealing city canines are missing out on beaches and countryside walks.

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), which runs Southern, Thameslink, Gatwick Express and Great Northern services, is calling on dog owners to swap the city for more scenic destinations this summer, after research revealed one in ten urban dwellers (11%) say they never take their dog to the beach or countryside for a walk outside of their local area.

There’s no denying that Brits love their furry friends. In fact, London leads the nation in dog ownership, with almost half of homes in the capital having a canine companion*. So, as the trend for ‘urban dogs’ continues, how many have left the city to explore?

Discovering paw-fect destinations by train

With just 7% of city dog owners aware of all beaches and country parks that are dog friendly, GTR is highlighting destinations on its network that are perfect for doggy day trips this summer.

Whilst humans use the Blue Flag guide to visit beaches around the UK, the rail operator is sharing its ‘Blue Wag’ travel guide exclusively for dog owners. With around 60 destinations to visit along the south coast, as well as access to the South Downs and other dog-friendly country parks – GTR’s train services offer the quickest and easiest way to get out of the city with four-legged friends. Guidance on travelling with pets can be found on all four GTR brand websites.

The ‘Blue Wag’ travel guide for dog owners:

Hove – Perfect for those who appreciate serene seafront walks, Hove boasts plenty of dog-friendly beach spots, together with sections of West and East Brighton. This includes West Hove (in front of Hove Lagoon from beach hut 457, east to beach hut 376), Central Hove (south of the bowling greens from beach hut 212, eat to beach hut 153), East Hove (beach in front, and one beach to the east of Hove Lawns Cafe), West Brighton (beach in front of the Peace Statue and Meeting Place Cafe, and east to the large groyne with the life-ring) and East Brighton (south of the Volks Railway Aquarium Station and running east, all the way to the Marina wall).

Littlehampton – Home to sandy beaches and a bustling marina, Littlehampton West Beach allows dogs with no restrictions, while East Beach can be visited, but outside of the East Pier to Norfolk Road area.

Chichester (West Wittering) – Surrounded by beautiful, natural landscapes, dogs are allowed outside of the Blue Flag bathing zone between groynes numbered 14a to 18, which corresponds to the area in front of the beach huts – providing lots of ample beach space free for dogs outside of this to explore.

Rye (Camber Sands) – The town itself is packed with history and quaint cobbled streets and dogs are also welcome to visit Camber Sands and are permitted outside of the marked, zoned areas during peak times. This is clearly signposted at the beach, indicating where dogs are allowed.

Worthing – One of the biggest seaside towns on the South Coast, dogs are allowed on all beaches in Adur and for Worthing specifically, dogs are only excluded between Heene Road and Splash Point rocks during peak times.

Banstead – Lots of sprawling countryside to explore, plus dogs are permitted in the idyllic and organic Lavender Farm and fields but must be on leads.

South Downs – With stunning views to the sea and across the Weald, dogs are welcome on the many walking routes around the rolling hills of South Downs, accessible by stations in Lewes, Southease and Amberley.

St Albans - A picturesque town with historic buildings, St Albans holds over 100 businesses which are dog friendly all year round, plus its popular Verulamium Park and lake, which spans over 100 acres, are great for dog walks too.

Eastbourne – Ideal for families, this stunning but quieter resort town has many options for dog walks and great beach experiences. Areas to visit with furry pals include Holywell and Falling Sand beaches.

Hitchin – Another great area showcasing a beautiful lavender field – plus, just like Banstead, dogs are allowed anywhere on the farm as long as they are kept on leads. What’s more, Hitchin has a dedicated dog park, offering the perfect setting for dogs to run free.

The research from GTR identified several challenges urban dog owners feel they face in taking their dogs to outdoor locations - including distance to get there (31%), not knowing if the areas are dog-friendly (18%) and lack of time (11%).

The travel guide hopes to address these barriers by providing the best spots for an easy dog-friendly travel experience, start to finish.

Despite the majority of dog owners believing that dogs benefit from spending time outdoors (91%), one in five (20%) also reveal they only take their dog(s) outside for walks for 30 minutes or less each day.

Dog Behaviour and Training Consultant, Carolyn Menteith, has teamed up with GTR to promote the benefits of getting dogs outdoors and to new environments. Carolyn said: “Just like us, many dogs can get bored with their often-dull daily routine and same-old walks and welcome a total change of scenery from time to time.”

“While some dogs are homebodies and love their regular routine, others love nothing more than getting out and about discovering new places and being part of family day trips and holidays. These fun shared experiences all serve to deepen the bond between dogs and their owners and can even help prevent some of the behaviour problems that can often arise in dogs due to boredom. It's easy to think that you can’t get out and about with your dog if you don’t have a car – but that isn’t the case at all, proven by the many destinations that GTR is promoting in its new guide.”

Jenny Saunders, Customer Services Director at Govia Thameslink Railway, added: “We want to inspire dog owners to venture beyond their local parks and experience the variety of outdoor destinations that the UK has to offer,” said “Our dog-friendly trains and new Blue Wag Guide make it easy and convenient for dog owners to plan a day out. We’re excited to increase awareness of the many dog-friendly beaches and countryside locations accessible on our network.”

There are some great deals available for people travelling by train with GTR this summer, including Kids for £2 where children under 16 can travel for just £2 off-peak with an adult. Railcards also offer discount to people aged between 16 and 30, as well as 60 and over. There are also no booking fees when tickets are bought directly from the Southern, Thameslink, Gatwick Express or Great Northern websites.

Embrace the great outdoors with your loyal companion and discover the hidden gems of the UK’s coastline and countryside with GTR’s ‘Blue Wag’ travel guide.

*Insight taken from UK Pet Food, 27 March 2024

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 2,071 UK adults, of which 440 were urban dog owners. Fieldwork was undertaken between 9th - 10th July 2024. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all UK adults (aged 18+)