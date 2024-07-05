Summer in Sussex will get tails wagging!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Looking for your next summer staycation with your pooch? Then look no further than Sussex.

PetsPyjamas, the UK’s leading dog-friendly travel company, thinks Sussex is the ultimate petaway destination, not just because it is just two hours from central London, but because it offers all the ingredients for a perfect pet-friendly stay. There are wonderful stretches of beach for your dog to run around. There’s marvellous rolling countryside to sniff and villages packed with history. Plus there is a fabulous array of dog-friendly restaurants and cafes just waiting to welcome you and your four-legged friend making it the perfect for a weekend pet-friendly escape.

Sussex is divided into three distinct regions, East, Mid and West Sussex. Choose East Sussex for vast expanses of sandy coastline like Camber Sands. Plus, there are historic yet distinctly dog-friendly villages such as Rye. West Sussex is great for quirky pet-friendly towns like Brighton and the South Downs National Park. Mid Sussex has rambling country lanes and is perfect for exploring the market towns of Burgess Hill, East Grinstead, and Haywards Heath.

East Sussex is ideal for history buffs and their hounds. You can wander around Battle where William the Conqueror fought the Anglo-Saxons, explore the ruins of Hastings Castle and stroll down the cobbled, medieval streets of Rye. Check out the charming seaside spots to rival the Hamptons. Winchelsea and Camber Sands have huge sandy beaches for your dog to run around off the lead, providing hours of fun and exercise.

West Sussex is perfect for wonderful walks in the South Downs. Explore breathtaking woodlands, the pet-friendly seaside town of Brighton and Hove, and the historic towns of Chichester and Midhurst. Voted the best towns in England, as well as the natural unspoiled sandy beaches of West Wittering, set in an Area of Outstanding beauty.

There is a huge choice of dog-friendly accommodation in Sussex. Whether you are looking for holiday cottages, dog-friendly lodges or pet-friendly hotels, you will be sure to find something that is perfect for you are your pup!

And here are some of PetsPyjamas' favourite hotels, each offering exclusive packages for the summer!

Bailiffscourt Hotel & Spa, West SussexSet in glorious parkland, this 1920s mock-medieval hotel is the perfect place for a dog-friendly pet-away in the village of Climping, West Sussex. There are 30 acres of private grounds teeming with wildlife, including the hotel's own resident peacocks. Expect sumptuous rooms with quirky features, and for the ultimate relaxing getaway indulge in the fabulous Sussex barn-style spa with its heated indoor and outdoor pools, steam room, sauna and range of treatments.

Spread Eagle Hotel & Spa, West Sussex

The Gallivant Hotel, East SussexA property with a distinct Hamptons vibe, the Gallivant is a dog-friendly hotel that ticks all the boxes. It is a fabulous coastal hideaway, situated right opposite the dunes of the famous Camber Sands beach - a beautiful stretch of golden sand where your dog can run free.

Spread Eagle Hotel & Spa, West SussexSet in the historic town of Midhurst amongst the picturesque embrace of West Sussex's rolling landscapes, is the dog-friendly Spread Eagle Hotel & Spa, one of the oldest coaching inns still in existence in the UK dating back as early as 1430. This centuries-old haven invites dog-loving travellers to indulge in a rejuvenating escape that seamlessly marries elegance with dog-friendly charm.