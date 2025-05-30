Three new Big Weekenders are coming to Butlin’s Bognor Regis

Butlin's Big Weekenders, exclusively for adults, is introducing three brand-new Big Weekenders in 2025 and 2026 at its Bognor Regis resort.

Every brand-new Big Weekender has incredible headline acts, DJs and artists, alongside packed schedules of daytime and evening activities. From unrivalled pool parties to immersing guests in the culture or era of their Big Weekender with pop-up exhibitions, these are all included as well as three nights' accommodation.

2025:

Halloweekenders (3rd – 31st October) from £81pp

Classic decade-themed Big Weekenders are getting a spooky makeover this October, transforming into Halloweekenders. From £53pp, guests can choose from Ultimate 80s Thriller, 90s Reloaded Fright Nights, Back To The 2000s Y2K Scares or a monster mash-up of all these decades with Replay Time Warp Terror. Resurrect the favourite Halloween costumes and get ready for more hellraising fun with Halloween-themed activities and DJ sets, as well as incredible headline acts across the different Halloweekenders, including Chesney Hawkes, Claire Richards, A1 and so many more.

2026:

Don’t Tell Mama (23rd – 26th January) from £113pp

The Bognor Regis resort will host an outrageously brand-new LGBTQ+ Big Weekender, Don’t Tell Mama. From £113pp, the truly unique Weekender is dedicated to a community that knows how to party, and they’ll be joined by Claire Richards and Louise Redknapp, drag icons Danny Beard and La Voix, plus a whole host of other artists and DJs. If the incredible headliners weren’t enough, there’s plenty of activities hosted by iconic drag queens during this jam-packed weekend, from a wet and wild pool party with Ida Down to belting out karaoke classics with Letitia Delish.

Bugged Out! (6th – 9th March) from £133pp

After 10 years, Big Weekenders welcomes back Bugged Out!. From £133pp, the legendary clubbing brand’s Weekender boasts a line-up of the best DJs and artists in the electronic music space, including Daniel Avery, Emerald and Helena Hauff. They’ll be blasting only the greatest electronic music, with acid house and techno for the energetic crowd and Balearic beats for those chasing a more chilled vibe. Before guests get ready for another unforgettable night, there’s pool parties, pub quizzes, fairgrounds and so much more, to ensure the good vibes last all day.

Find out more at www.butlins.com/bigweekenders