Sun, sea and scrolling - Brighton crowned the UK's most travel-obsessed city

With summer on the horizon, the UK’s most travel-obsessed city has been revealed - and it’s not London or Manchester!

According to the new Roaming League Table from iD Mobile, the mobile network with more inclusive Roaming destinations than any other UK provider, Brighton claims the title, with residents taking more holidays per year, visiting more countries, and planning more trips than anywhere else in the UK.

In fact, Brighton residents travel almost 14% more than the national average, with nearly half (47%) travelling abroad three or more times a year - that’s higher than London, Manchester or Edinburgh - making the seaside city the champion of wanderlust.

The Roaming League Table by iD Mobile celebrates the nation's most travel-obsessed cities

Brighton’s Travel Snapshot:

The average Brighton resident takes at least 3 trips per year and has visited 9 countries

71% of Brighton travellers say they’d struggle to go abroad without access to data, with 57% admitting that using roaming whilst away improved their holiday experience

Top motivations for travel include experiencing new cultures (66%), escaping the British weather (50%) and ticking off bucket list destinations (40%)

More than a quarter (26%) say they’ve booked a holiday purely on a whim - just for the adventure

Favourite destinations include France (61%), Spain (59%) and USA (44%), with long-haul hotspots like Australia (13%) and Mexico (13%) also popular among Brighton's boldest

Some of the most common holiday roaming habits in Brighton include sending or receiving WhatsApp messages (55%), calling friends and family (51%) and GPS maps/navigation (33%)

Close behind, Reading and Liverpool rank as the second and third most well-travelled cities in the UK, showing that it’s not just seaside dwellers who crave adventure.

The Top 10 Roamers Revealed

Brighton is officially the UK's most travel-obsessed city and home to the nation's biggest Roamers - a fact iD Mobile has celebrated with a playful billboard campaign in the city

iD Mobile’s study uncovered the UK’s top travel-loving locations:

Brighton Reading Liverpool Leicester Nottingham Manchester Leeds Coventry Plymouth Derby

On the opposite end of the scale, Northampton ranks as the UK’s least-travelled city, followed by Sheffield and Belfast, with residents taking fewer holidays, visiting fewer countries, and having the lowest number of destinations on their bucket lists:

Northampton Sheffield Belfast Glasgow Cardiff

Brits Refuse to Switch Off – Even on Holiday

It’s not just where people travel that’s changing, but how they travel. The study highlighted an ever-growing reliance on mobile data abroad. Gone are the days when going away meant switching off - with 79% of Brits (71% in Brighton) admitting they’d struggle to travel without the use of their data, relying on it for everything from maps and translations to entertainment and social posting.

The research revealed Brits are relying heavily on data roaming whilst abroad more than ever to navigate new cities (37%), post holiday selfies on social (36%), book restaurants (27%), stream their favourite shows (13%), and even admit to sending photos to their friends at home to spark jealousy (13%) or swiping on dating apps (3%)!

While Brighton holds the trophy for the UK’s most travelled city, it’s Bradford that claims the title of the biggest data roamers, with residents burning through 5.5 GB of data on a typical week-long holiday. Whether they’re poolside posting to Instagram (54%) or streaming their favourite Netflix series on the beach (16%), Bradford tops the charts for international data usage - proving that sun, sea and scrolling go hand in hand.

The (Data) Roaming Revolution

As staying connected becomes a key part of the travel experience, roaming is no longer just a perk, it’s a priority. 34% of Brits now consider inclusive roaming a key factor when choosing a mobile phone contract, a sharp rise from just 21% in 2022, with 64% admitting that it is a more important factor to them now than previously. And over half (52%) also say that access to data enhanced their travel experiences by helping them discover hidden gems and communicate more easily with locals.

Why Do Brits Travel?

The research also revealed fascinating insights into Brits’ love affair with travel:

The average Brit takes 2 trips a year

The average Brit has visited seven countries

Spain (57%), France (44%) and Italy (32%) are the UK’s most popular destinations

The biggest motivators were experiencing new cultures (63%) and escaping the British weather (57%), and visiting bucket-list destinations (33%)

Some travellers are even booking trips completely at random, with more than 1 in 3 of Brits (36%) choosing a spontaneous destination just for the adventure!

Adventurers from Portsmouth were the most daring, with 10% having travelled to long-haul locations like Japan, Australia and Brazil

Celebrating the UK’s Top Roamers

To honour the UK’s most adventurous roamers, iD Mobile has launched a new campaign, taking over the top roaming cities with eye-catching billboards emblazoned with localised messages championing those who refuse to stay put.

“Whether it’s navigating a new city, sharing memories instantly, or relaxing with their favourite shows, travellers are relying on mobile data like never before,” says Lewis Henry, Customer and Marketing Director at iD Mobile.

“That’s why iD Mobile offers inclusive Roaming in 50 destinations worldwide at no extra cost, ensuring our customers stay connected - with plenty of data to explore, stream and share their experiences with friends at home - wherever they roam.”

iD Mobile offers inclusive Roaming as standard across all plans. For more information, visit www.idmobile.co.uk.