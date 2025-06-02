Sunny escapes: six unmissable places to visit in Europe this June

Europe in June is a dream—pleasant weather, fewer crowds than peak summer, and landscapes bursting into full bloom. Whether you’re looking for coastal relaxation, alpine air, or charming old towns, June is the perfect month to hop in the car and discover the continent’s diverse magic. Here are six of the best destinations that promise sun, culture, and memorable moments.

1. Lake Bled, Slovenia: Fairytale Reflections and Alpine Calm

Why Go in June?

Lake Bled in Slovenia is a postcard-perfect destination that starts to come alive in June. The crowds are still manageable, and the weather is ideal for hiking, rowing, or simply sitting by the lake with a gelato in hand.

What to Do

Visit Bled Island : Take a traditional pletna boat to the island and ring the wishing bell.

: Take a traditional pletna boat to the island and ring the wishing bell. Climb to Bled Castle : For panoramic views and a glimpse into Slovenia’s medieval history.

: For panoramic views and a glimpse into Slovenia’s medieval history. Stroll the lake loop: A 6-km scenic walk filled with photogenic spots.

This peaceful location also makes a perfect first stop for anyone planning a broader Central European adventure. Just make sure you’ve packed your road trip essentials—snacks, tunes, and maybe a swim suit.

2. Provence, France: Lavender Dreams and Country Charm

Why Go in June?

Late June is when Provence’s famous lavender fields begin to bloom. Add in the sun-soaked vineyards, rustic villages, and outdoor cafés, and you’ve got one of the most relaxing spots in Europe.

What to Do

Tour the lavender fields in Valensole or Sault.

in Valensole or Sault. Sample local rosé in the Luberon valley.

in the Luberon valley. Explore hilltop towns like Gordes or Roussillon.

The region's roads wind gently through sunflower-filled meadows and stone hamlets, making it ideal for a slow-paced scenic drive. Bring your camera and make sure your car is prepped with road trip essentials like maps, chargers, and comfy cushions.

3. Interlaken, Switzerland: Adventure Meets Breathtaking Beauty

Why Go in June?

Interlaken is nestled between two sparkling lakes and surrounded by dramatic Alpine peaks. June offers the perfect balance of adventure-friendly weather and fresh spring greenery.

What to Do

Take the Jungfrau railway up to Europe’s highest train station.

up to Europe’s highest train station. Paraglide over the lakes for an unforgettable aerial view.

for an unforgettable aerial view. Hike the Harder Kulm trail or relax on a cruise across Lake Thun.

If you're a thrill-seeker with a love for the outdoors, Interlaken will feed your soul—and your social media feed. It’s a spot that’s best explored by car, especially if you want to zigzag up into nearby Lauterbrunnen or Grindelwald.

4. Cinque Terre, Italy: Colorful Cliffs and Coastal Vibes

Why Go in June?

The five fishing villages that make up Cinque Terre—Monterosso, Vernazza, Corniglia, Manarola, and Riomaggiore—are at their most beautiful just before the summer heat and crowds hit. The pastel houses, cliffside trails, and stunning sea views offer an unforgettable experience.

What to Do

Hike the Sentiero Azzurro between villages.

between villages. Take a boat ride for panoramic shots of the coastline.

for panoramic shots of the coastline. Eat fresh seafood with a glass of local white wine in Vernazza.

While the towns are well-connected by train, driving to nearby towns and using them as a base lets you explore other Ligurian gems off the tourist trail.

5. Plitvice Lakes, Croatia: Nature’s Watercolor Painting

Why Go in June?

Croatia’s oldest national park is an enchanting escape filled with cascading waterfalls and turquoise lakes. June brings mild temperatures and lush greenery before the summer surge.Photo by Magdalena Kula Manchee on Unsplash

What to Do

Walk the wooden trails over shimmering lakes.

over shimmering lakes. Capture waterfalls with your camera’s long exposure mode.

with your camera’s long exposure mode. Explore the Upper and Lower Lakes for a full-day adventure.

Plitvice is best accessed by car, giving you the freedom to explore nearby gems like Rastoke or even coastal cities like Zadar. It’s a must-stop for any Balkan road trip planner.

6. The Scottish Highlands: Misty Mountains and Endless Skies

Why Go in June?

Long daylight hours and blooming heather make June the perfect time to explore Scotland’s wild north. From craggy peaks to peaceful lochs, the Highlands offer untamed beauty and cultural richness.

What to Do

Drive the North Coast 500 : Scotland’s most epic road trip route.

: Scotland’s most epic road trip route. Visit Eilean Donan Castle , one of the most photographed in the world.

, one of the most photographed in the world. Hike Glencoe Valley or take a boat trip on Loch Ness.

The Highlands demand a car and a spirit of adventure. Don't forget the weather can change on a dime, so waterproof gear is another road trip essential in this rugged landscape.