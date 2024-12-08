Sussex among the UK’s top 10 must-visit historical hotspots

Sussex is among the UK’s 10 top must-visit historical hotspots, according to a new study.

The study by Park Holidays UK examined 18 key locations across the UK, analysing the number of castles, monuments, statues, and ancient ruins in each area.

Once the data was collected, each location was assigned a score out of 10 based on these metrics, with the location boasting the highest number of cultural attractions receiving a score of 10.

The remaining locations were then scored proportionally, resulting in an index of the UK's top historical hotspots.

Sussex is the sixth best historical hotspot in the UK, according to the survey.

With 15 castles – including Herstmonceux Castle and the beautiful Bodiam Castle – and 10 ancient ruins – including Lewes Priory and Cowdray Ruins – you can enjoy both a relaxing break in Sussex and explore the county’s rich history.

Yorkshire tops the charts as the best cultural location with a top score of 10.

With 18 ancient ruins and 26 castles to choose from, it’s the perfect place for some sensational sightseeing.

Just a short drive from Skipton Castle, the Bowland Fell Holiday Park is a great location for families and days out.

King of the castles goes to Ayrshire with the greatest number of castles out of the locations in the study. With 42 to choose from, it’s a history and culture lovers dream.

Whether you’re there to study the historical significance of the building or to act out your own fairytale dreams, there’s something for everyone.

The Scottish Highlands top the chart with a huge 27 ancient ruins for you to visit.

From Clava Cairns to the Carrimony Chambered Cairn there are so many opportunities for you to explore the area's history.

