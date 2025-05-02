Sussex holiday park teams praised for scooping major travel award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff at five holiday parks in Sussex have received a massive "thank-you!" from Park Holidays UK after winning Tripadvisor’s prestigious Travellers' Choice Award for 2025.

Each park earned the award by appearing in the top 10% of reviews from Tripadvisor users over the past year, based on the excellence of their services and quality standards.

Presented annually to the world’s most highly rated tourism businesses, the Travellers' Choice Awards draw on millions of reviews and opinions from travellers around the globe.

Each Sussex park will now be given worldwide publicity on the Tripadvisor website, and shown to families as the top choice for holidays in the relevant counties.

Happy customers, with two legs and four, left glowing reviews of their time at the Sussex holiday parks

The parks are Chichester Lakeside in Chichester, Coghurst Hall in Hastings, Pevensey Bay in Pevensey, Rye Harbour in Rye, and Winchelsea Sands in Winchelsea.

In total, 28 Park Holidays UK parks – more than half of its portfolio – were honoured with the Travellers' Choice Award for 2025.

"This is a fantastic achievement for these parks, and comes at a great time as the main holiday season gets underway," said Brad May, Chief Marketing Officer at Park Holidays UK.

"We are particularly proud because the Travellers' Choice winners are selected not just for their quality standards, but also for the exceptional service which guests receive.

Staff at Park Holidays UK's Sussex parks are told they played a major role in winning the awards

"Delivering this service and creating a friendly, welcoming atmosphere is in the hands of our park teams, so they must take a big share of the credit for these honours.

"Our priority is always to give our guests the best possible experience across all of our parks, so it's great to learn that we have well and truly made the grade!"

"We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who contributed to these glowing reviews and helped us achieve this amazing outcome," added Brad.

June holiday prices at Park Holidays UK start from £129.00 for up to six people staying four nights, and include entertainment and use of swimming pools and other facilities.

Details of the 28 Travellers' Choice parks, as well as other members of the Park Holidays UK family, can be found on the group's website at www.ParkHolidays.com