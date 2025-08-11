The Historic South revealed as the Best Quieter UK Road Trip

Southern England has been named the UK’s best destination for quieter road trips in the inaugural Alternative Road Trip Index, an extensive study of routes around the country that offer quieter alternatives to popular routes affected by overtourism.

Created by Camplify UK, the index follows the boom of the Van Life movement in the UK, which has seen some of the best-known and established routes – such as Scotland’s North Coast 500 – see high congestion on its roads, with limited options for parking, pitching, and experiencing the full potential of what life on the road can offer.

Highlighting routes less-travelled, the Index considers both fun and functional factors that make a road trip one to remember: from the number of petrol stations and public toilets on route, to the scenery and opportunities for sightseeing along the way.

The Best Routes

According to the rankings, The Historic South offers road trippers the best opportunity for a quieter road trip this summer. The 720km jaunt, which takes between seven and ten days to complete, takes drivers through some of the richest heritage England has to offer – from the historic city of Canterbury and its World Heritage-listed cathedral to the historic docks of Portsmouth, with stops at the fascinating sites of Stonehenge and Avebury also included.

The Cambrian Way in Wales, and Clyde Sea Lochs and the Argyll Coast in Scotland complete the top three, both scoring highly for the volume of attractions that feature on the routes, as well as the quantity and quality of campsites that adventure-seekers can stay at overnight. There are plenty of toilet stops too!

Coastal and historic routes dominate the top ten. The picturesque drives along Wales’ Coastal Way, Cornwall’s Coast, and the Jurassic Coast prove a perfect choice for those looking for incredible scenery and spots to swim, whilst the Historic Northumberland and Borders Historic Route in Scotland great for those hoping to discover some of the UK’s incredible history.

The Top 10

RANK Route Location Score 1 The Historic South England 138 2 The Cambrian Way Wales 126 3 Clyde Sea Lochs and the Argyll Coast Scotland 125 4 The North Wales Way Wales 115 5 The Coastal Way Wales 107 6 Cornwall’s Coast England 105 7= The Jurassic Coast England 100 7= Borders Historic Route Scotland 100 8 Historic Northumberland England 99 9 The Cotswolds England 97

Tom Quayle at Camplify UK commented: “Whether you’re new to Van Life or have lost count of how many road trips you’ve been on, everyone can agree that taking to the open road and seeing the beautiful countryside around the UK is an incredibly fulfilling experience.

“Routes like Scotland’s North Coast 500 are popular for a reason – they offer beautiful, bucket-list experiences that understandably appeal to lots of us – but the UK is home to countless others that have the same characteristics but with fewer visitors. With this study of the best alternative road trips, we hope more holidaymakers feel inspired to get closer to nature along the wealth of routes our country has to offer.”

1st Place: The Historic South, England

Perfect for longer adventures, The Historic South road trip route in England has it all: historical locations, scenic stretches, and some of Britain’s best and most-loved landmarks. At 450 miles, you’ll need between seven and ten days to see it all, but it’s well worth it: start the engine and get ready to soak up history and culture, breaking the drive up with stops at Rye, Brighton, Salisbury and Bath.

2nd Place: The Cambrian Way, Wales

Perfect for those looking to get closer to nature, The Cambrian Way takes you through some of the most breathtaking parts of Wales. Starting in Cardiff, the 185-mile drive begins with a culture shot before guiding you through fields, forests, and mountains. You’ll see the Brecon Beacons, Pen-y-Fan and the Cambrian Mountains, with lots of opportunities to park up and explore.

3rd Place: Clyde Sea Lochs and the Argyll Coast, Scotland

Winding north and west through the rugged terrain of the Highlands, this 240-mile route can be done over a long weekend. One of the best the UK has to offer for mountains and lochs, you’ll be able to enjoy majestic views, historic towns, and the popular walking country of Loch Lomond and the Trossachs in all their glory. With opportunities for kayaking and whale watching offshore, this one is perfect for the adventurous.