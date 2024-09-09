From natural beauty to ancient history, Turkey is full of hidden gems waiting to be discovered.

Think of Türkiye, and great food, bustling cities and beautiful beaches are all likely to come to mind. That was certainly the case for me, having never visited the country before; the famous sights of Istanbul and the touristy coastal sun traps of Bodrum and Antalya were pretty much the only Turkish destinations I had heard of. But that all changed when I had the pleasure of visiting Türkiye for the first time with Go Türkiye, and I was delighted to find there is so much more to be discovered. From the serene pine-scented peaks of Kazdagi national park in the Balikesir region, to the picture-perfect side streets of Bozcaada island, Türkiye is bursting with a bounty of off-the- beaten-track spots, still relatively unknown by British tourists.

A view of Bozcaada Coast | GoTürkiye

Our trip started in Istanbul, arguably the most well-known of Türkiye’s cities, but that didn’t mean there weren’t plenty of surprises waiting, whether we were stumbling upon a hidden side street off the bustling Istiklal street, having a nose around the swanky recently developed Galataport area, or seeing the sights from a whole new angle with a cruise along the Bosphorus strait, which slices through the city.

Stretching a vast 90 miles east to west, the sprawling metropolis is home to 16million inhabitants and centuries of history. Its location straddling Europe and Asia means Istanbul is a magical melting pot of the two continents, so needless to say, walking the cobbled streets is a tantalising feast for the senses, with the sizzle of searing meat pricking our ears and the aroma of griddled corn on the cob wafting past as we dipped in and out of cafes laden with rainbow jars of pickled delights and honey-soaked baklava.

Delicious dishes from Turkey | GoTürkiye

After taking in Taksim Square, Istiklal Street and the glorious 360-degree views from the top of Galata Tower - a 14th century Genoese watchtower - we made our way past the bobbing restaurant-boats serving traditional fish sandwiches to the Eminönü ferry docks to catch a Bosphorus cruise. I often find boat trips a great way to see a place from a different perspective, and I’d highly recommend this excursion for those with tired legs - or those who don’t have long in the city. In a place as vast as Istanbul, it feels impossible to see it all in just a day or two, so cruising down the Bosphorus and taking in the beautiful mosques, luxurious hotels and breath-taking scenery from the water is a good alternative and offers views that you just wouldn’t get on land.

Having soaked up the history and food of Istanbul in all its glory, it was time to venture out of the city - to another equally as storied site: the ancient city of Troy. Far less busy than other ancient attractions I’ve visited (like Pompeii), our visit to Troy - and the beautifully curated nearby Troy Museum - really did feel like taking a journey back in time and uncovering a truly underrated gem Türkiye has to offer.

Our next destination was the beautiful island of Bozcaada, a few hours’ drive away, nestled south of the Dardanelles in the Aegean Sea. With a rich Greek and Ottoman history, it still has the feel of a Greek island, although unlike many of its neighbours, it is more or less undiscovered by British tourists. The vast majority of Bozcaada’s holidaymakers are Turkish locals, so the island has retained its authentic charm and welcoming village community feel.

Turkey has beautiful buildings and heritage | GoTürkiye

By day, there are plenty of spots to visit, from the sandy beaches and hilltop windmills, to the imposing castle and shops selling exquisite pottery painted with evil eyes. After exploring the town, we gladly lost ourselves in a warren of colourful - not to mention, very Instagrammable - streets on our way to dinner at Bozcaada’s main marina. Meals can be enjoyed alongside a fabulous local wine offering; the island has its own vineyards scattered across the verdant landscape. After dinner cocktails are a natural next step, given the brilliant choice of buzzing bars. We opted for Polente 49, which had a great drink selection. On the way back to the hotel, we had fun perusing the atmospheric night market, which has a plethora of jewellery, trinkets and other fun souvenirs (although make sure to take cash as not many of the stalls accept cards).

The streets of Bozcaada | GoTürkiye

While there’s no doubt Türkiye has history, character and natural beauty in abundance, it is not afraid to embrace modernity and keep up with the times. In fact, in this post-pandemic world, the country is adding another string to its brimming bow by priding itself on its accessibility for digital nomads: people who hop from place to place, working remotely. Take Cunda Island, our final stop, which is a prime candidate for remote working. Despite its secluded island feel (nestled prettily on Türkiye’s Aegean coast), it is easily accessible via a bridge and incredibly well connected, with countless restaurants and cafes dotting the picturesque old town harbour, all offering free wifi.

Both digital nomads and holidaymakers alike should make sure to visit L’Arancia restaurant in Cunda’s main town. The open-air brick courtyard strung with fairy lights and decorated with whacky art is the most beautiful of settings in which to enjoy their elevated menu, which seamlessly blends Aegean ingredients with Italian flavours. Each dish was truly memorable and the silky baked cheesecake dessert (which inspired the owner to start the restaurant in the first place) is suitably divine.

Canakkale Ida Mountain | GoTürkiye

With an increasing amount of people embracing a digital nomad lifestyle, Türkiye’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism is keen to attract remote workers and recently launched a ‘Digital Nomad Visa’ for people aged 21-55 from a range of countries including the UK. The application process involves applying for a Digital Nomad Identification Certificate before taking it to the Türkiye Visa centre/consulate. After that, if your application is approved, you’re rewarded with more time and freedom to unearth the country’s hidden gems for yourself. After all, enjoying Türkiye will take more than a holiday - and your surroundings will offer plenty of inspiration and things to do outside of working hours.

It goes without saying that Istanbul is a haven for digital nomads, with its countless choices for accommodation and working spaces (the Ataturk Cultural Centre in the city’s Beyoğlu neighbourhood holds a Creative Industries Library with a basement level devoted to rows of desks, charging points and quiet corners to work from). But venture further afield, and you’ll be pleasantly surprised to find Türkiye boasts all the right ingredients for adventurous remote workers.

Bozcaada Mills | GoTürkiye

Just like Cunda Island, Bozcaada is also well-equipped to host digital nomads, with plenty of wifi-connected cafes, bars and restaurants with outside seating, as well as a multitude of accommodation on offer, from Airbnbs to beautiful boutique hotels. On days off, workers can hop back over to the mainland on the ferry and explore the surrounding Çanakkale and Balikesir regions. The beautiful Mount Ida, in Kazdagi National Park, is worth a trip and its roaring waterfalls, botanical-scented air and sweeping views will provide endless inspiration between work days. Whether you’re going for a holiday or to work, one thing is for certain: Türkiye is ready and waiting to share its rich tapestry of unrivalled heritage and alluring natural beauty with you.

