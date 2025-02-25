UK Civil Aviation Authority accepts Gatwick Airport’s commitments

The UK Civil Aviation Authority has today published its Final Proposals to accept Gatwick Airport Limited’s (GAL) proposed new commitments to airlines for the four-year period from 2025/26 to 2028/29 – but it is conditional on the airport’s expansion plans.

A Government decision is expected on Thursday, February 27, on London Gatwick’s Northern Runway plans which would see the emergency runway brought in regular use.

If approved, the plans could bring an additional 60,000 flights per year and see an increase to 161,500 tonnes of cargo by 2038 – more than double 2019 levels.

An increase in the volume of imports will also see a rise in trade-facilitated employment across the UK. With the Northern Runway project, employment would increase to 167,500 jobs in 2038, 35,500 more than without the development. It is also expected to help drive economic growth, business growth and tourism growth - inject an additional £1 billion into the UK economy every year, and create 14,000 jobs across the UK.

On Gatwick’s new commitments to airlines over the next four years, the CAA said: “These new commitments include a price cap that limits how much GAL can charge airline customers, which will ensure real reductions in airport charges; and changes to, and strengthening of, the current service quality targets and rebates for airline customers.

“This means Gatwick will focus on areas of operation that have been challenging, as a result of an enhanced measure on the air traffic performance provided by the Gatwick control tower, operated by NATS, and the introduction of incentives on GAL to improve special assistance services.

“The regulator’s support for Gatwick’s commitments is conditional on it continuing to make progress with its plans for capacity expansion.

“The UK Civil Aviation Authority believes capacity improvements at Gatwick are important to passengers and there are benefits to consumers in expanding capacity.

“This includes meeting the demands of passengers in the choice of destinations available, providing the opportunity for greater competition between airlines, and improving the resilience of airport infrastructure.

“GAL’s expansion project is now at the decision stage, with the Secretary of State reviewing the report from the Planning Inspectorate and a final decision is expected soon.

“The UK Civil Aviation Authority is now modifying Gatwick’s licence and is inviting stakeholders to comment on the proposed modifications by 25 March 2025. It plans to publish a decision shortly after this date on the modifications that will be made to the licence.”