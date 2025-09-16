"We want your feedback on how to improve the A24 between Worthing, Horsham and Dorking"

West Sussex County Council and Surrey County Council are inviting the public to help shape future transport improvements along the A24 between Worthing, Horsham and Dorking.

This key route plays a vital role in providing access to work, education and essential services across the region. However, it faces several challenges, including congestion at major junctions, unpredictable bus journey times, limited walking, wheeling and cycling infrastructure as well as a high number of collisions in some areas.

We want to understand more about the challenges you face when using the A24, your suggestions for improvements and your views on our emerging proposals.

The proposals being considered aim to:

Findon roundabout approach

• ease congestion and improve safety at key junctions

• introduce bus priority measures and upgrade bus stops

• enhance walking and cycling paths

• improve crossing facilities for people walking, wheeling, cycling and horse-riding

These proposals support the goals of the West Sussex Transport Plan and Surrey Transport Plan, which both promote sustainable travel and economic growth.

Cllr Joy Dennis, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport at West Sussex County Council, said: “We recognise the strategic importance of the A24 and want to make it safer, more reliable and accessible to everyone. Enhancing this key route will not only improve daily journeys for local residents and commuters but also strengthen economic links and connectivity between West Sussex and Surrey, benefitting local businesses and communities. The best insights will come from those who use it regularly, so I encourage everyone with an interest to use the online survey to tell us what they think.”

Cllr Matt Furniss, Cabinet Member for Highways, Transport and Economic Growth at Surrey County Council, said: “The A24 linking Dorking and the Mole Valley area with Horsham and West Sussex plays an important role for commuters, businesses and local communities. We believe there are opportunities to improve parts of the route to a better standard, and we are keen to understand people’s views on the types of improvements we are considering.”

The project is still at an early stage, with any future improvements depending on securing external funding and likely to be delivered over the coming years.

People who use the route or live nearby can find out more about the proposals, comment on an interactive map and share their views by completing the online survey at yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk/a24-worthing-horsham-dorking.

The councils will use feedback from the engagement to help develop their plans for the corridor.

The engagement period will close at 23:55 on 27 October 2025.