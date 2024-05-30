Watch more of our videos on Shots!

West Sussex is among the South East’s top holiday destinations this summer.

Experts at Together Travel analysed data from the latest Visit Britain Domestic Sentiment Tracker, which revealed 11% of people who said they’d like to holiday in the region would stay in West Sussex.

East Sussex topped the poll with 24%. Kent came second with 22%, and Hampshire and the Isle of Wight joint-third with 16%.

Oxfordshire ranked fifth with 13%, just ahead of West Sussex and Buckinghamshire in joint-sixth with 11%.

Beachgoers play and relax on the beach during the warm weather on bank holiday Monday on May 7, 2018 in Bognor Regis. Picture by Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Surrey, ‘don’t know/not sure’ and Berkshire rounded out the top 10.

On a region-by-region basis, the South East came seventh – with 8% saying they’d visit the region this summer.

The South West – which includes Bristol, Bath, Devon and Cornwall – topped the rankings with 21%, ahead of London with 14%.

Zak Ali, from Together Travel, who analysed the data, said: “The UK has so much to offer from rolling hills, to bustling forests, to picturesque beaches, to ancient castles and cities.

“So many people tie going on holiday with going abroad, and that shouldn’t be the case. Why hop on a plane for four hours when you can explore such beauty on your own doorstep?