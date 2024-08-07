Riots London: Video shows businesses across UK boarding up buildings amid planned far-right protests
Video shows shops and businesses across the UK boarding up their buildings amid fears far-right rioters will cause chaos this evening.
Pub landlords and estate agents are among those who are "concerned" after being warned by police of planned protests later today (August 7).
Protests across the capital are reportedly planned to take place at immigration centres. Businesses in London, where protests are planned in four locations, say police visited them yesterday to warn them to take precautions. Shops in Bristol were also seen boarding up their windows for fear of being targeted by the protesters.
One popular Walthamstow pub has confirmed it will shut for the day because of the protests and a nursery in the area has warned parents to collect their children "by 5pm" today to "ensure children and staff get home safe and avoid potentially being caught up".
Posting on X, a parent described the need for the advice as "beyond grim".
Police officials for Walthamstow and North Finchley confirmed they were "aware of social media posts relating to potential events" taking place this evening, and said there would be an increased police presence in both areas.
