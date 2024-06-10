Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Watch above as Shawn Seesahai’s parents, Maneshwary and Suresh Seesahai, discuss the tragic loss of their son.

CCTV footage shows a teenager walking to a park moments before being murdered by two boys aged just 12.

The two youths, who cannot be named due to their age, are believed to be the youngest convicted of murder since Jon Venables and Robert Thompson were found guilty of killing two-year-old James Bulger in 1993.

Shawn Seesahai, 19, was brutally attacked with a machete on grassland near to a primary school on November 13 2023. The teenager, who was living in Birmingham, had travelled into Wolverhampton on the tram with friends. They were sitting on a bench on Stowlawn playing fields in East Park when they were approached by some youngsters. Following an exchange, Shawn was punched, kicked and fatally stabbed.

Shawn Seesahai.

Shawn, who had only been in the UK for six months after coming over from Anguilla for eye surgery, was pronounced dead at the scene. He had suffered a 23cm (9ins) deep wound which went through almost his entire body as well as a fractured skull. Both boys, who denied murder, refused to answer any further questions during police interviews. They were found guilty of murder following a trial at Nottingham Crown Court on June 10 2024, and will be sentenced at a later date.

Shawn’s parents and sister have been left heartbroken by his death. They travelled from Anguilla to see justice done for their son. His mother, Maneshwary, said: “Shawn was such a loving son, he was so well-mannered, looked after us, was loving to everyone and very protective.”